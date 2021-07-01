If hiked further, Chennai will become the eighth state capital where petrol has breached the ₹100-mark. Bhopal had in May become the first city to see this. It was followed by Jaipur, Mumbai, Hyderabad and Bengaluru. Patna and Thiruvananthapuram saw petrol retailing above ₹100 last week.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}