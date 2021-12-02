Petrol prices dropped by over ₹8 in the national capital as the Delhi government slashed the Value-Added Tax (VAT) to 19.4% from 30%. As of today, petrol is priced at ₹95.41 as against yesterday's rate of Rs103.97.

With this, prices of Petrol in Delhi becomes cheapest in the entire NCR. Currently, in Gurgaon and Noida, a litre of petrol can be bought at ₹95.90 and ₹95.51 respectively.

Meanwhile, diesel is priced at ₹86.67 per litre. “The city's diesel prices are already the "cheapest" in NCR at ₹86.67 per litre while the rates of diesel in Noida and Gurgaon are ₹87.01 and ₹87.11 per litre, respectively," the AAP government said in a statement yesterday.

At a cabinet meeting, chaired by the chief minister Arvind Kejriwal yesterday, it was decided the VAT on petrol will be reduced. Later the CM took to Twitter to state, "We made petrol quite cheaper in Delhi today. The VAT was reduced from 30 per cent to 19.4 per cent. Petrol and diesel have become cheaper in Delhi as compared to other NCR cities. I hope this step will give relief to the people of Delhi from price rise."

दिल्ली में आज हमने पेट्रोल काफ़ी सस्ता कर दिया। VAT की दर 30% से घटाकर 19.4% कर दी। NCR के अन्य शहरों के मुक़ाबले दिल्ली में पेट्रोल और डीज़ल सस्ता हो गया।



मैं उम्मीद करता हूँ कि इस कदम से दिल्ली के लोगों को महंगाई से राहत मिलेगी। — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) December 1, 2021

The petrol price in Delhi was significantly higher as compared to the NCR cities in Uttar Pradesh and Haryana earlier.

The statement released by the AAP government yesterday mentioned, “The Delhi government had "marginally" increased the VAT rate on petrol last year. Back then there was 27 per cent VAT on petrol in Delhi, which was increased to 30 per cent later."

The 10.58 per cent cut in VAT now will directly benefit the public by bringing down petrol price by ₹8, it added.

Meanwhile, fuel prices in other cities remained unchanged today. In Mumbai, cost of one litre of petrol is ₹109.98 per litre and diesel rates stand at ₹94.14 per litre.

As for Kolkata and Chennai, petrol and diesel cost ₹104.67 and ₹89.79 and ₹101.40 and ₹91.43 respectively. Prices differ from state to state, depending on the incidence of local taxes and cost of transportation.

Mumbai

Petrol - ₹109.98 per litre

Diesel - ₹94.14 per litre

Chennai

Petrol - ₹101.40 per litre

Diesel - ₹91.43 per litre

Kolkata

Petrol - ₹104.67 per litre

Diesel - ₹89.79 per litre

Hyderabad

Petrol - ₹108.20 per litre

Diesel - ₹94.62 per litre

Bengaluru

Petrol - ₹100.58 per litre

Diesel - ₹85.01 per litre

Lucknow

Petrol - ₹95.28 per litre

Diesel - ₹86.80 per litre

Thiruvananthapuram

Petrol - ₹106.36 per litre

Diesel - ₹93.47 per litre

On 4 November, the Centre had reduced the excise duty on petrol by ₹5 per litre and diesel by ₹10 per litre

(With inputs from agencies)

