Petrol price in Delhi falls sharply after VAT cut. Check today's rates

At a cabinet meeting, chaired by the chief minister Arvind Kejriwal yesterday, it was decided the VAT on petrol will be reduced. Later the CM took to Twitter to state, "We made petrol quite cheaper in Delhi today. The VAT was reduced from 30 per cent to 19.4 per cent. Petrol and diesel have become cheaper in Delhi as compared to other NCR cities. I hope this step will give relief to the people of Delhi from price rise."