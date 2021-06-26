The increase took rates across the country to fresh highs with Tamil Nadu becoming the latest state to see petrol cross ₹100-a- litre mark.
In Delhi, petrol hit an all-time high of ₹98.11 a litre, while diesel is now priced at ₹88.65 per litre.
Fuel prices differ from state to state depending on the incidence of local taxes such as value-added tax (VAT) and freight charges.
While petrol had crossed ₹100-a-litre mark in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Jammu and Kashmir, Odisha, and Ladakh, several towns in Tamil Nadu including Salem, Vellore and Cuddalore saw that level after the steep price hike.
In Chennai, petrol is priced at ₹99.19 a litre while diesel comes for ₹93.23 per litre.
Among metro cities, petrol is already above ₹100 in Mumbai, Hyderabad and Bengaluru.