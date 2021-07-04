The recent revision took the rate of petrol to ₹99.51 per litre in Delhi while diesel is currently at ₹89.36. In Mumbai, petrol is being sold at ₹105.58 per litre, whereas diesel has reached ₹96.91 per litre.
Further, two more state capitals joined the list of cities where auto fuel has crossed the psychological mark of ₹100.
Bhubaneswar -- the capital of Odisha -- is seeing petrol retail at ₹100.30 currently, whereas diesel is at 97.39. Several other places in the state had already seen the fuel go over ₹100 before.
A litre of petrol now costs ₹100.3 in Cuttack. It is the costliest in the state in tribal-dominated Malkangiri at ₹105.37 per litre.
In Sikkim's Gangtok, the residents have to shell out ₹100.15 for a litre of petrol and ₹91.55 for diesel.
Bhopal had in May become the first state capital to breach the ₹100-mark in petrol prices. It was followed by Jaipur, Mumbai, Hyderabad and Bengaluru. Patna and Thiruvananthapuram saw petrol retailing above ₹100 in the last week of June whereas Chennai reached there two days ago.