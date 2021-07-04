Fuel prices were hiked for the third day in a row on Sunday to breach the ₹100-mark in nine state capitals.

After a minuscule increase the previous day, petrol got costlier by 29 paise in the national capital, while diesel rose by 13 paise, according to price notification by the oil retailers.

The recent revision took the rate of petrol to ₹99.51 per litre in Delhi while diesel is currently at ₹89.36. In Mumbai, petrol is being sold at ₹105.58 per litre, whereas diesel has reached ₹96.91 per litre.

Further, two more state capitals joined the list of cities where auto fuel has crossed the psychological mark of ₹100.

Bhubaneswar -- the capital of Odisha -- is seeing petrol retail at ₹100.30 currently, whereas diesel is at 97.39. Several other places in the state had already seen the fuel go over ₹100 before.

A litre of petrol now costs ₹100.3 in Cuttack. It is the costliest in the state in tribal-dominated Malkangiri at ₹105.37 per litre.

In Sikkim's Gangtok, the residents have to shell out ₹100.15 for a litre of petrol and ₹91.55 for diesel.

Bhopal had in May become the first state capital to breach the ₹100-mark in petrol prices. It was followed by Jaipur, Mumbai, Hyderabad and Bengaluru. Patna and Thiruvananthapuram saw petrol retailing above ₹100 in the last week of June whereas Chennai reached there two days ago.

The fuel now costs over ₹100 in 14 states and UTs -- Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Jammu and Kashmir, Odisha, Ladakh, Bihar, Kerala, Tamil Nadu.

Rates of diesel, the most used fuel in the country, have crossed ₹100 in some parts of Rajasthan and Odisha.

This was the 35th hike since 4 May when oil companies revised the rates after observing an 18-day hiatus during assembly elections in five states and a UT.

Since then, the price of petrol has risen by ₹9.11 per litre and diesel by ₹8.57 a litre.

Here are the latest rates in your city:

Delhi: Petrol prices – ₹99.51 per litre; diesel prices – ₹89.36 per litre

Mumbai: Petrol prices – ₹105.58 per litre; diesel prices – ₹96.91 per litre

Kolkata: Petrol prices – ₹99.45 per litre; diesel prices – ₹92.27 per litre

Chennai: Petrol prices – ₹100.44 per litre; diesel prices – ₹93.91 per litre

Bengaluru: Petrol prices – ₹102.84 per litre; diesel prices – ₹94.72 per litre

Hyderabad: Petrol prices – ₹103.41 per litre; diesel prices – ₹97.40 per litre

Thiruvananthapuram: Petrol prices – ₹101.49 per litre; diesel prices – ₹95.93 per litre

Jaipur: Petrol prices – ₹106.27 per litre; diesel prices – ₹98.47 per litre

Patna: Petrol prices – ₹101.62 per litre; diesel prices – ₹94.76 per litre

Chandigarh: Petrol prices – ₹95.70 per litre; diesel prices – ₹89 per litre

Bhopal: Petrol prices – ₹107.80 per litre; diesel prices – ₹98.13 per litre

Bhubaneswar: Petrol prices – ₹100.30 per litre; diesel prices – ₹97.39 per litre

Srinagar: Petrol prices – ₹102.44 per litre; diesel prices – ₹92.98 per litre

