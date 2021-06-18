The latest revision took the cost of petrol in Delhi to ₹96.93 per litre while diesel is currently retailing at 87.69. In Mumbai, petrol is being sold at ₹103.08 per litre, whereas diesel has reached ₹95.14 per litre.
In addition to this, Bengaluru joined the list of state capitals where auto fuel has crossed the ₹100-mark. A litre of petrol is now costing Bengalureans ₹100.17 and diesel ₹92.97.
Bhopal had last month become the first state capital to breach the ₹100-mark in petrol prices. It was followed by Jaipur and then Mumbai. Hyderabad joined the list of the cities on Monday.
Following this, petrol is being sold at over ₹100 in seven States and Union Territories -- Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Ladakh.
Sri Ganganagar district of Rajasthan near the border with Pakistan has the costliest fuel in the country -- petrol is priced at ₹108.07 a litre and diesel at ₹100.82.
Petrol and diesel rates have been on the rise since 4 May when oil marketing companies ended their 18-day-long halt on rate revision in view of the state assembly elections.