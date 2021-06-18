This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The latest revision took the cost of petrol in Delhi to ₹96.93 per litre while diesel is currently retailing at 87.69. In Mumbai, petrol is being sold at ₹103.08 per litre, whereas diesel has reached ₹95.14 per litre.
In addition to this, Bengaluru joined the list of state capitals where auto fuel has crossed the ₹100-mark. A litre of petrol is now costing Bengalureans ₹100.17 and diesel ₹92.97.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Bhopal had last month become the first state capital to breach the ₹100-mark in petrol prices. It was followed by Jaipur and then Mumbai. Hyderabad joined the list of the cities on Monday.
Following this, petrol is being sold at over ₹100 in seven States and Union Territories -- Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Ladakh.
Sri Ganganagar district of Rajasthan near the border with Pakistan has the costliest fuel in the country -- petrol is priced at ₹108.07 a litre and diesel at ₹100.82.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Petrol and diesel rates have been on the rise since 4 May when oil marketing companies ended their 18-day-long halt on rate revision in view of the state assembly elections.