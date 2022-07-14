In April this year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said that the Centre and states should work in tandem, reiterating the theme of cooperative federalism, calling on states that haven't followed the reduction in excise duty on petrol and diesel by the Centre in November with a decrease in Value Added Tax (VAT) to do so. He emphasised that high taxes on petrol and diesel in such states - almost all opposition-led - are an injustice to the people.