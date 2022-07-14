Petrol, diesel price in Maharashtra: CM Shinde informed after a cabinet meeting at Mantralaya that the decision would entail a burden of ₹6,000 crore on the state exchequer
In a bid to provide relief to the people of Maharashtra from skyrocketing fuel prices, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday announced that the state government will reduce value added tax (VAT) on petrol and diesel by ₹5 and ₹3 per litre respectively. Eknath Shinde informed reporters after a cabinet meeting at Mantralaya that the decision would entail a burden of ₹6,000 crore on the state exchequer. Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis said the decision was part of the Shiv Sena-BJP government’s commitment to people’s welfare.
With the reduction in VAT, petrol will now be available at ₹106.35 per liter instead of ₹111.35 in Mumbai and diesel will be available at ₹94.28 per litre instead of ₹97.28.
Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis tweeted," Great relief to Maharashtrian & Marathi Manus !Happy to announce that new Government under CM Eknathrao Shinde has decided to reduce Petrol & Diesel prices by ₹5/litre & ₹3/litre respectively."
Earlier, addressing a press conference on 4 July Shinde said, "We will cut VAT on petroleum to provide relief to the people of Maharashtra. When the Central government comes with any state government, the speed of development increases multifold in that state. We will surely get benefit from Devendra Fadnavis's experience."
In April this year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said that the Centre and states should work in tandem, reiterating the theme of cooperative federalism, calling on states that haven't followed the reduction in excise duty on petrol and diesel by the Centre in November with a decrease in Value Added Tax (VAT) to do so. He emphasised that high taxes on petrol and diesel in such states - almost all opposition-led - are an injustice to the people.
The Maharashtra government had also cut the state-imposed tax on petrol and diesel by ₹2.08 per litre and ₹1.44 per litre at the end of May. The move had come after the central government on May 21 announced a tax reduction on petrol by ₹8 per litre and on diesel by ₹6 per litre. Union Finance Minister had also urged the states to follow the suit by cutting state levies on fuels.
