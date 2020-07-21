Petrol, diesel costlier in Andhra Pradesh after VAT hike

Petrol is now costlier by ₹1.24 a litre and diesel by ₹0.93 a litre in Andhra Pradesh as the state government has increased the value added tax or VAT on the two fuels. Amid a financial crunch led by the coronavirus pandemic and the subsequent lockdowns, the VAT hike will help the Andhra Pradesh government mop up additional annual revenue of ₹600 crore.

The state government issued an order yesterday amending provisions of the Andhra Pradesh Value Added Tax Act, 2005. Under the new rates, petrol will be taxed at 31% along with an additional levy of ₹4 while diesel will be taxed at 22.25% plus ₹4 per litre, respectively.

The state's own resources have totally dried up because of reduction in revenues on account of the Covid-19-imposed lockdown. In April 2020, the state's own revenues realised were only ₹1,323 crore as against ₹4,480 crore in April 2019, which was just 29.5 per cent of the total expected revenue.

Similar trends were observed in May and June as well, Special Chief Secretary (Revenue) Rajat Bhargava said in the order. Under these circumstances and in order to overcome the financial crisis, the government after due consideration decided to revert to the earlier tax regime prevailing between 2015 and 2018.

"We are also ensuring that the overall rates do not exceed those prevailing between 2015 and 2018. Several states are facing a similar situation and they too made upward revision of taxes to offset the loss of revenue," Bhargava said.

