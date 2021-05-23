After the jump, the Sri Ganganagar district of Rajasthan had the costliest petrol and diesel in the country at ₹104.18 per litre and ₹96.91 a litre, respectively.
Diesel price in the national capital on Sunday crossed ₹84 mark while petrol rate in Mumbai neared ₹100 a litre.
In Delhi, petrol rates climbed to ₹93.21 a litre and diesel rose to ₹84.07.
Rates had already crossed the ₹100-mark in several cities in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra and with the latest increase, the price in Mumbai too was inching towards that level.
A litre of petrol in Mumbai now comes for ₹99.49 and diesel is priced at ₹91.30 per litre.
Fuel prices differ from state to state depending on the incidence of local taxes such as VAT and freight charges. Rajasthan levies the highest value-added tax (VAT) on petrol in the country, followed by Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra.