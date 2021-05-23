OPEN APP
The petrol and diesel prices were hiked once again on Sunday for the twelfth time this month to reach a record high.

Petrol price was increased by 17 paise per litre and diesel by 29 paise a litre, according to a price notification of state-owned fuel retailers.

After the jump, the Sri Ganganagar district of Rajasthan had the costliest petrol and diesel in the country at 104.18 per litre and 96.91 a litre, respectively.

Diesel price in the national capital on Sunday crossed 84 mark while petrol rate in Mumbai neared 100 a litre.

In Delhi, petrol rates climbed to 93.21 a litre and diesel rose to 84.07.

Rates had already crossed the 100-mark in several cities in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra and with the latest increase, the price in Mumbai too was inching towards that level.

A litre of petrol in Mumbai now comes for 99.49 and diesel is priced at 91.30 per litre.

Fuel prices differ from state to state depending on the incidence of local taxes such as VAT and freight charges. Rajasthan levies the highest value-added tax (VAT) on petrol in the country, followed by Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra.

Oil companies revise rates of petrol and diesel daily based on the average price of benchmark fuel in the international market in the preceding 15-days, and foreign exchange rates.

The state-owned oil firms ended an 18-day hiatus in rate revision observed during assembly elections on 4 May.

In 12 increases, petrol price has risen by 2.81 per litre and diesel by 3.34.


