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Petrol and diesel prices today, August 15: Check rates in Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru

Petrol and diesel prices today, August 15: Check rates in Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru

Akriti Anand
Updated15 Aug 2026, 07:27 AM IST
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Petrol and diesel prices today, August 15: Check rates in Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru
Petrol and diesel prices today, August 15: Check rates in Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru(REUTERS)
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Petrol and diesel prices remain steady across major Indian cities on Saturday, August 15, 2026, as oil prices rose more than $1 a barrel amid tense US-Iran talks. Faltering talks to end the Iran war left oil and gas prices poised for sizeable weekly gains.

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Petrol and diesel prices today, August 15

There has been no change in the rates of petrol and diesel in India. In New Delhi, petrol costs 102.12 per litre and diesel costs 95.20 per litre. Meanwhile, the price of ethanol-free XP100 premium petrol in Delhi today is 167.35, and the rate of XP95 petrol is 109.24 per litre.

XP95 is a 95-octane, E20 (approx. 20% ethanol) fuel costing around 105– 115/litre, meant for high-compression everyday cars. XP100 is an elite 100-octane, ethanol-free (0%) fuel costing roughly 160– 170/litre, built for ultra-luxury and high-performance sports vehicles, according to reports.

CityPetrol PriceDiesel Price
New Delhi 102.12 95.20
Kolkata 113.51 99.82
Mumbai 111.21 97.83
Chennai 107.77 99.55
Gurugram 102.97 95.64
Noida 101.96 95.44
Bengaluru 111.68 99.56
Bhubaneswar 108.49 102.15
Chandigarh 102.01 94.08
Hyderabad 115.43 103.58
Jaipur 112.69 97.78
Lucknow 102.31 95.79
Patna 113.37 99.36
Thiruvananthapuram 114.80 103.64

Oil prices rise globally

Amid the West Asia crisis, crude oil futures climbed over $1 a barrel on Friday on tanker attacks and a lack of progress on a peace agreement between the Trump administration and Iran's leadership.

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Brent crude oil futures settled at $88.52 a barrel, up 1.67 percent, according to Reuters. West Texas Intermediate crude futures finished at $82.40, up $1.15, or 1.42%. US futures finished at $82.40, up 1.42 percent.

Brent and WTI were on track for weekly gains of 6.0% and 5.4%, respectively.

"We're getting a rally going into the weekend after new attacks on tankers and lack of progress on a cease-fire agreement," said Andrew Lipow, president of Lipow Oil Associates, as per Reuters.

A "day of reckoning" may come if traffic in the Strait of Hormuz remains constrained, through which 20% of global supply can pass, Lipow said.

Naval blockade of Hormuz

The US continues its naval blockade of Iranian ports. This move is part of a strategy to force Iran to reopen this vital energy route. The Strait of Hormuz handles approximately 20 percent of the world's oil trade, so this crisis is crucial for global energy supplies.

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About the Author

Akriti Anand

Akriti Anand is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint. She is a digital journalist with more than six years in the news industry. In her curren...Read More

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