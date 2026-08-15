Petrol and diesel prices today, August 15: Check rates in Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru

Petrol and diesel prices remain steady across major Indian cities on Saturday, August 15, 2026, as oil prices rose more than $1 a barrel amid tense US-Iran talks. Faltering talks to end the Iran war left oil and gas prices poised for sizeable weekly gains.

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Petrol and diesel prices today, August 15 There has been no change in the rates of petrol and diesel in India. In New Delhi, petrol costs ₹102.12 per litre and diesel costs ₹95.20 per litre. Meanwhile, the price of ethanol-free XP100 premium petrol in Delhi today is ₹167.35, and the rate of XP95 petrol is ₹109.24 per litre.

XP95 is a 95-octane, E20 (approx. 20% ethanol) fuel costing around ₹105– ₹115/litre, meant for high-compression everyday cars. XP100 is an elite 100-octane, ethanol-free (0%) fuel costing roughly ₹160– ₹170/litre, built for ultra-luxury and high-performance sports vehicles, according to reports.

City Petrol Price Diesel Price New Delhi ₹ 102.12 ₹ 95.20 Kolkata ₹ 113.51 ₹ 99.82 Mumbai ₹ 111.21 ₹ 97.83 Chennai ₹ 107.77 ₹ 99.55 Gurugram ₹ 102.97 ₹ 95.64 Noida ₹ 101.96 ₹ 95.44 Bengaluru ₹ 111.68 ₹ 99.56 Bhubaneswar ₹ 108.49 ₹ 102.15 Chandigarh ₹ 102.01 ₹ 94.08 Hyderabad ₹ 115.43 ₹ 103.58 Jaipur ₹ 112.69 ₹ 97.78 Lucknow ₹ 102.31 ₹ 95.79 Patna ₹ 113.37 ₹ 99.36 Thiruvananthapuram ₹ 114.80 ₹ 103.64

Oil prices rise globally Amid the West Asia crisis, crude oil futures climbed over $1 a barrel on Friday on tanker attacks and a lack of progress on a peace agreement between the Trump administration and Iran's leadership.

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Brent crude oil futures settled at $88.52 a barrel, up 1.67 percent, according to Reuters. West Texas Intermediate crude futures finished at $82.40, up $1.15, or 1.42%. US futures finished at $82.40, up 1.42 percent.

Brent and WTI were on track for weekly gains of 6.0% and 5.4%, respectively.

"We're getting a rally going into the weekend after new attacks on tankers and lack of progress on a cease-fire agreement," said Andrew Lipow, president of Lipow Oil Associates, as per Reuters.

A "day of reckoning" may come if traffic in the Strait of Hormuz remains constrained, through which 20% of global supply can pass, Lipow said.

Naval blockade of Hormuz The US continues its naval blockade of Iranian ports. This move is part of a strategy to force Iran to reopen this vital energy route. The Strait of Hormuz handles approximately 20 percent of the world's oil trade, so this crisis is crucial for global energy supplies.

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About the Author Akriti Anand Akriti Anand is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint. She is a digital journalist with more than six years in the news industry. In her curren...Read More ✕ Akriti Anand



In her current role, she covers both national and international politics, and also keeps a close watch on the latest trends in science and space exploration.



Akriti joined the LiveMint team in October 2023. Before this, she built a strong career at other major media houses. She worked as a senior sub-editor at India Today. Later, she moved to CNBCTV-18. There, she covered high-pressure topics like breaking news and major elections. She spent much of her time analysing Parliament bills and complex political debates. She is also a skilled editor who knows how to polish a story for a digital audience.



One of her career highlights happened at CNBCTV-18. She made her first television debut during the Chandrayaan-3 mission. She also provided special on-air coverage for the Karnataka Elections.



When she is not busy with breaking news, Akriti loves to write explainers and interview experts on a wide range of issues. She also enjoys making complex space missions easy for everyone to understand.



Her education helps her tackle these diverse subjects. She holds a BA in English Literature, a Postgraduate Diploma in Mass Communication, and a Master’s degree in Development Studies. She is currently expanding her knowledge in climate journalism.



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Email: akriti.anand@htdigital.in Akriti Anand is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint. She is a digital journalist with more than six years in the news industry.In her current role, she covers both national and international politics, and also keeps a close watch on the latest trends in science and space exploration.Akriti joined the LiveMint team in October 2023. Before this, she built a strong career at other major media houses. She worked as a senior sub-editor at India Today. Later, she moved to CNBCTV-18. There, she covered high-pressure topics like breaking news and major elections. She spent much of her time analysing Parliament bills and complex political debates. She is also a skilled editor who knows how to polish a story for a digital audience.One of her career highlights happened at CNBCTV-18. She made her first television debut during the Chandrayaan-3 mission. She also provided special on-air coverage for the Karnataka Elections.When she is not busy with breaking news, Akriti loves to write explainers and interview experts on a wide range of issues. She also enjoys making complex space missions easy for everyone to understand.Her education helps her tackle these diverse subjects. She holds a BA in English Literature, a Postgraduate Diploma in Mass Communication, and a Master’s degree in Development Studies. She is currently expanding her knowledge in climate journalism.Connect with Akriti hereLinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/akriti-anand-868285199 Twitter/X: https://x.com/AkritiAnand7 Email: akriti.anand@htdigital.in

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