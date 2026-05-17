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Petrol, diesel fresh prices on May 17: Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kolkata after ₹3/litre hike

Petrol and diesel prices were raised by 3 per litre on Friday, reaching their highest levels since May 2022. The rise is attributed to the ongoing West Asia conflict and surging global crude oil prices.

Written By Fareha Naaz
Published17 May 2026, 08:43 AM IST
Petrol and diesel prices hit new highs following recent <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>3 per litre increase.
Petrol and diesel prices hit new highs following recent ₹3 per litre increase.(Hindustan Times)
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Price of petrol and diesel remained steady on Sunday, 17 May, after latest revision by the BJP-led Centre when fuel rates were hiked by 3 per litre. On Friday, state run oil marketing companies (OMCs) hiked petrol and diesel prices. marking a significant change in fuel rates in 4-year period. The recent price change comes on the heels of West Asia war as the world grapples to meet fuel demand amid supply disruption across the Strait of Hormuz. This critical waterway, located in the Gulf Strait, controls one-fifth of global energy flows.

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Till 14 May, the government cushioned domestic consumers from volatility of oil prices as brent crude oil rates climbed to over $100 per barrel in the last few months due to the West conflict. Petrol price in the national capital now costs 97.77 per litre against 94.77 per litre previously, while diesel rates has been increased to 90.67 per litre from 87.67. Even though fuel rates vary across states due to differences in value-added tax, petrol and diesel prices are now at their highest since May 2022 levels. Latest city-wise petrol and diesel prices are given below:

Also Read | Petrol, diesel prices could jump further, Economists share outlook

City-wise petrol prices today

CityPricePrice Change
New Delhi 97.770.00
Kolkata 108.740.00
Mumbai 106.680.00
Chennai 103.77+0.10
Gurugram 98.36-0.06
Noida 98.04+0.07
Bengaluru 106.170.00
Bhubaneswar 104.57+0.41
Chandigarh 97.270.00
Hyderabad 110.89+0.04
Jaipur 107.97+0.22
Lucknow 97.72+0.33
Patna 108.92-0.14
Thiruvananthapuram 110.61-0.07

City-wise diesel prices today

CityPricePrice Change
New Delhi 90.670.00
Kolkata 95.130.00
Mumbai 93.140.00
Chennai 95.250.00
Gurugram 90.94+0.05
Noida 90.99-0.21
Bengaluru 94.100.00
Bhubaneswar 96.11+0.40
Chandigarh 85.250.00
Hyderabad 98.960.00
Jaipur 92.90-0.13
Lucknow 91.01+0.32
Patna 94.97-0.13
Thiruvananthapuram 99.38-0.07

In addition to revision of petrol and diesel rates, the Centre also increased CNG prices in cities like Delhi and Mumbai by 2 per kg. Moreover, an export duty of 3 per litre on petrol will be imposed, as per Union Finance Ministry latest directive.

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Also Read | Petrol, CNG, LPG rates jump in May — check latest prices in your city

Brent crude oil sees 3.35% jump

On Friday, Oil prices soared more than 3%, as Brent crude futures settled at $109.26 a barrel. A remarkable 3.35% increase of $3.54 per barrel was seen on 15 May after comments by US President Donald Trump and Iran's foreign minister further dented hopes of a deal. In the last week, Brent jumped 7.84% and WTI 10.48% on uncertainty over the shaky ceasefire in the Iran war with US and Israel.

"An increasing number of vessels are filtering through the strait ... although currently this has a more tangible impact on sentiment than on the actual oil balance," Reuters quoted PVM analyst Tamas Varga as saying.

Also Read | Govt imposes export duty on petrol, cuts levy on diesel, jet fuel exports
Also Read | Fuel Price Hike Highlights: Kharge blames Modi govt for crisis, incompetence

How will prolonged closure of the Strait of Hormuz impact markets

Crude oil prices have risen more than 40% since the West Asia war began on February 28 and the prolonged closure of the Strait of Hormuz has raised fears that inflation will surge globally, prompting monetary tightening from major central banks.

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Senior analyst with Price Futures Group, Phil Flynn said, "The world has consumed its oil safety net at a historic rate," adding "While strategic releases and demand reduction have prevented immediate chaos, the margin for error is shrinking rapidly. A prolonged closure of the Strait of Hormuz points toward tighter physical markets, potential refined product shortages, and upward pressure on prices in the coming weeks and months."

The Indian government also raised gold custom duty to 15% from 6% and urged citizens to buy less gold to preserve foreign reserves and rupee's value. International gold prices declined to an over one-week low on Friday, pressured by higher energy prices that aggravated concerns of an inflation spike and longer-term higher interest rates.

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