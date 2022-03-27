With the hike of 50 paise in the price of petrol and 55 paise increase on diesel on Sunday, the rates have been increased by ₹3.70 per litre in five days.
After the latest price revision, petrol in Delhi will be sold at ₹99.11 per litre and diesel at ₹90.42 per litre. The petrol will cost ₹113.88 after an increase of by 53 paise and after the hike by 58 paise diesel will be sold at ₹98.13 in the finance capital Mumbai. In Mumbai, the prices are the highest among all the metros cities.
In Chennai, the price of petrol is ₹104.90 and diesel is ₹95.00 and in Kolkata, the price of petrol is ₹108.53 and diesel is ₹93.57.
Rates have been increased across the country and vary from state to state depending upon the incidence of local taxation.
This is the fifth increase in prices since the ending of a four-and-half-month long hiatus in rate revision on March 22. On all the previous four occasions, prices had been increased by 80 paise a litre - the steepest single-day rise since the daily price revision was introduced in June 2017.
In all, petrol prices have gone up by ₹3.70 per litre and diesel by ₹3.75 in six days.
After November last year, on March 22 the fuel prices were hiked for the first time. Since then the prices are continuously increasing.
On November 2 last year the petrol price was hiked by ₹35 per litre paise and on November 1 the diesel price was raised by 35 paise per litre.On November 3 last year the Centre had cut excise duty by ₹5 per litre on petrol and ₹10 per litre on diesel to bring down the retail prices across the country. Following this, several state governments reduced Value-Added Tax (VAT) on petrol and diesel to provide relief to people.
Oil companies, who did not revise petrol and diesel rates for a record 137 days despite prices of crude oil (raw material for producing fuel) rising to USD 117 per barrel compared to around USD 82 in early November, are now passing on to consumers the required increase in stages.
Moody's Investors Services on Thursday stated that state-owned fuel retailers Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) together lost around USD 2.25 billion ( ₹19,000 crore) in revenue for keeping petrol and diesel prices on hold during the election period.
Oil companies "will need to raise diesel prices by ₹13.1-24.9 per litre and ₹10.6-22.3 a litre on gasoline (petrol) at an underlying crude price of USD 100-120 per barrel," according to Kotak Institutional Equities.
