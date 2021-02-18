OPEN APP
A petrol pump attendant waits for customers (ANI)
Petrol, diesel get costlier in Delhi. Check latest rates here

1 min read . Updated: 18 Feb 2021, 08:06 AM IST Staff Writer

  • The price of normal petrol crossed 100 per litre in Rajasthan's Sriganganagar district on Wednesday
  • India has urged oil-rich nations to cut production cost

Petrol and diesel prices were on Thursday hiked for the tenth day in a row in the national capital even as India has urged global oil producers to ease production cuts.

While the rate of petrol was increased by 34 paise, that of diesel was raised by 32 paise, according to a price notification of state-owned fuel retailers.

Also Read | Why bitcoin won’t become like money

This pushed up the retail rates, which differ from state to state depending on the incidence of local sales tax or VAT and freight charges.

The hike took the petrol price in Delhi to a record 89.88 per litre. Diesel rate climbed to 80.27 a litre.

Petrol at 100

Meanwhile, the price of normal petrol crossed 100 per litre in Rajasthan's Sriganganagar district on Wednesday.

The Rajasthan Petroleum Dealers' Association (RPDA) has decided to hold a 'Sadbuddhi Yagya' as a protest against the state government for the highest value-added tax (VAT) on fuel price.

Petrol and diesel prices in Sriganganagar on Wednesday stood at 100.13 and 92.13, respectively.

Output cuts

Urging oil-rich nations to cut the production cost, India on Wednesday said that rising international oil prices are hurting economic recovery and demand.

Demand recovery should take "primacy" over oil prices at least for the next few months, Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said.

International oil prices have been on the boil since Saudi Arabia pledged additional voluntary output cuts of 1 million barrels per day in February and March under a deal between the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies including Russia.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper

