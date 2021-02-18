Petrol, diesel get costlier in Delhi. Check latest rates here

Petrol, diesel get costlier in Delhi. Check latest rates here1 min read . Updated: 18 Feb 2021, 08:06 AM IST
- The price of normal petrol crossed ₹100 per litre in Rajasthan's Sriganganagar district on Wednesday
- India has urged oil-rich nations to cut production cost
Petrol and diesel prices were on Thursday hiked for the tenth day in a row in the national capital even as India has urged global oil producers to ease production cuts.
While the rate of petrol was increased by 34 paise, that of diesel was raised by 32 paise, according to a price notification of state-owned fuel retailers.
'Perfect storm': phones, consoles could get pricier as chip crisis bites3 min read . 09:18 AM IST
India brings new guidelines for international fliers as new Covid strains emerge: 10 points2 min read . 09:19 AM IST
Singapore’s Singtel says personal info of 1.29 lakh users stolen in data breach3 min read . 09:16 AM IST
Satellite images show China emptying military camps at Ladakh2 min read . 08:51 AM IST
Also Read | Why bitcoin won’t become like money
This pushed up the retail rates, which differ from state to state depending on the incidence of local sales tax or VAT and freight charges.
The hike took the petrol price in Delhi to a record ₹89.88 per litre. Diesel rate climbed to ₹80.27 a litre.
Petrol at 100
Meanwhile, the price of normal petrol crossed ₹100 per litre in Rajasthan's Sriganganagar district on Wednesday.
The Rajasthan Petroleum Dealers' Association (RPDA) has decided to hold a 'Sadbuddhi Yagya' as a protest against the state government for the highest value-added tax (VAT) on fuel price.
Stocks to Watch: Bharti Airtel, IndusInd Bank, Future Retail, Vedanta, Dish TV2 min read . 08:15 AM IST
Is it time to revisit equity portfolios?4 min read . 08:19 AM IST
As new coronavirus strains surface in India, govt issues new guidelines for travellers2 min read . 06:31 AM IST
Explainer: Will S. African strain render vaccines ineffective in India?3 min read . 05:29 AM IST
Petrol and diesel prices in Sriganganagar on Wednesday stood at ₹100.13 and ₹92.13, respectively.
Output cuts
Urging oil-rich nations to cut the production cost, India on Wednesday said that rising international oil prices are hurting economic recovery and demand.
Demand recovery should take "primacy" over oil prices at least for the next few months, Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said.
International oil prices have been on the boil since Saudi Arabia pledged additional voluntary output cuts of 1 million barrels per day in February and March under a deal between the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies including Russia.
Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.