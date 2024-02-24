Petrol, Diesel latest prices in your city on February 24
As millions of Indians commute daily for different purposes, it becomes important to remain aware of the prices of petrol and diesel in their cities
The prices of petrol and diesel vary across various cities in India and have far-reaching impacts on the health of the nation's economy. The daily rates are impacted by various factors including prices of crude oil, taxes, transportation costs, exchange rates, etc. As millions of Indians commute daily for different purposes, it becomes important to remain aware of the prices of petrol and diesel in their cities.