Petrol and diesel prices in India may become cheaper if the global crude oil price continue to fall further. As per the Government of India (GoI) sources reported by PTI, fuel prices in India can be reduced only when there is more reduction in global oil prices. The official sources told PTI that petrol, diesel prices in retail domestic market are decided on a 15 days rolling average. So, if the global oil price continues to fall further, then the 15-day rolling average will automatically come down leading to lowering of petrol, diesel prices in India's retail domestic market.

Oil PSUs in India, Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) revise petrol and diesel prices on a daily basis. But, this price revision is based on the 15-day rolling average of global oil price. This is being done to insulate domestic petrol and diesel consumers from volatility of oil price in the international market.

"Natural expectation from the drop in rates on Friday is that retail pump rates will also go down. But that is not how retail rates move. Since the international oil prices have been range bound in most of November, the drop on Friday when averaged out with the previous fortnight does not translate into any significant change. Only when the fall in rates is sustained for a few more days will we see a reduction in retail petrol and diesel prices," a source said.

On Friday, Brent Crude oil price fell by near $4 per barrel during Asian timestamp after trading in the range of $80 to $82 per barrel in entire month of November. However, this fall become deeper when the US markets opened. After the opening of NYMEX, Brent Crude futures price further went down by near $6 per barrel and made a close at $72.91 per barrel at ICE London.

Retail prices of petrol and diesel have remained unchanged since November 5, after a decrease in excise duty by ₹5 per litre and ₹10 a litre respectively was announced. Decrease in prices consequent to VAT rate revision by 27 States/UTs have provided further relief to consumers.

Recently, major oil consumers such as the US, Japan and South Korea as also India had announced releasing crude from their strategic reserves as part of a joint effort to reduce international crude oil prices. Even these announcements could not impact international prices much. However, renewed COVID-19 concerns have now brought about the desired objective.

Oil producers’ cartel, OPEC might still have a say in this, with the group's scheduled meeting on December 1-2, potentially resulting in a reduction in production targets for 2022.

Thus, international crude oil prices may recover again, if OPEC announces slower than expected production roll out coming up, sources said.

(With inputs from PTI)

