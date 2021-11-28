Petrol, diesel likely to become cheaper in India soon if crude oil slides more

"Natural expectation from the drop in rates on Friday is that retail pump rates will also go down. But that is not how retail rates move. Since the international oil prices have been range bound in most of November, the drop on Friday when averaged out with the previous fortnight does not translate into any significant change. Only when the fall in rates is sustained for a few more days will we see a reduction in retail petrol and diesel prices," a source said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}