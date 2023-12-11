comScore
Active Stocks
Mon Dec 11 2023 15:25:18
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 130.1 0.7%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 1,015 0.4%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,647.95 -0.31%
  1. Bharti Airtel share price
  2. 1,001.4 0.19%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 614.55 0.09%
Business News/ News / India/  Petrol, diesel may get cheaper as OMCs become profitable: Report
Back Back

Petrol, diesel may get cheaper as OMCs become profitable: Report

 Livemint

In contrast to peak losses of ₹17 per litre on petrol and ₹35 per litre on diesel in 2022, OMCs are now making a profit of ₹8-10 per litre on petrol and ₹3-4 per litre on diesel.

Oil marketing companies are now making profits on petrol and diesel. So the prices could be reduced soon. Photo: AFP (AFP)Premium
Oil marketing companies are now making profits on petrol and diesel. So the prices could be reduced soon. Photo: AFP (AFP)

Petrol and diesel prices in the country are expected to come down soon after remaining unchanged for over a year. The government has begun discussing ways to pass on the benefits of softening global crude prices to consumers before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, according to a report by ET Now.

In contrast to peak losses of 17 per litre on petrol and 35 per litre on diesel in 2022, OMCs are now making a profit of 8-10 per litre on petrol and 3-4 per litre on diesel. According to the report, the oil ministry has already discussed crude versus retail price scenarios with OMCs.

Since oil marketing companies (OMCs) are now making profits, the government has begun discussions on the matter to give some relief to the people, the report further added.

The finance ministry and the oil ministry are pondering over the current crude oil price scenario. In addition to OMC profitability, they are discussing global factors, the report noted.

Why fuel is expected to get cheaper?

Due to strong profits in the last three quarters, OMCs' overall losses have narrowed. The combined profit of three OMCs - IOC, HPCL and BPCL - was 28,000 crore last quarter, the report further stated. Since OMCs' under-recovery has ended, the government thinks that the consumers must also reap the benefits.

Earlier this week, oil prices fell on the back of concerns about a drop in demand and continued uncertainty over the depth and duration of OPEC+ supply cuts.

According to a Reuters survey, OPEC oil output fell in November in the first monthly drop since July, as a result of lower shipments by Nigeria and Iraq as well as ongoing market-supported cuts by Saudi Arabia and other members of the wider OPEC+ alliance.

Earlier Mint reported quoting analysts that the falling oil prices could help India ease inflation. They also pointed out that the decline in oil prices will be a boost to the Indian equity market, especially the sectors that use crude oil as raw material. Conversely, some sectors can plummet due to the decline in oil prices.

Milestone Alert!
Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 11 Dec 2023, 02:26 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App