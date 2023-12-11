Petrol, diesel may get cheaper as OMCs become profitable: Report
In contrast to peak losses of ₹17 per litre on petrol and ₹35 per litre on diesel in 2022, OMCs are now making a profit of ₹8-10 per litre on petrol and ₹3-4 per litre on diesel.
Petrol and diesel prices in the country are expected to come down soon after remaining unchanged for over a year. The government has begun discussing ways to pass on the benefits of softening global crude prices to consumers before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, according to a report by ET Now.