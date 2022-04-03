In Chennai, the petrol and diesel prices are at ₹108.21 and ₹99.04 per litre (increased by 75 paise and 76 paise respectively). In Kolkata, the price of petrol is ₹113.03 (increased by 84 paise) and diesel is ₹97.82 (increased by 80 paise). In Bengaluru, one litre of petrol will cost ₹108.99 and one litre of diesel will cost ₹92.83

