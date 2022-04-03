This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Petrol, diesel price today: In Chennai, the petrol and diesel prices are at ₹108.21 and ₹99.04 per litre (increased by 75 paise and 76 paise respectively).
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Fuel prices continued to maintain an upward trend with petrol and diesel rates hiked by another 80 paise per litre each on Sunday, compounding an increase of about ₹8.00 a litre in eleven revisions in 13 days so far.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Fuel prices continued to maintain an upward trend with petrol and diesel rates hiked by another 80 paise per litre each on Sunday, compounding an increase of about ₹8.00 a litre in eleven revisions in 13 days so far.
In the national capital, the petrol price is now 103.41 per litre while diesel is selling at ₹94.67 per litre. In Mumbai, the petrol and diesel prices have gone up by 84 paise, to ₹118.41 and diesel price gone up by 85 paise to ₹102.64 per litre respectively.
In the national capital, the petrol price is now 103.41 per litre while diesel is selling at ₹94.67 per litre. In Mumbai, the petrol and diesel prices have gone up by 84 paise, to ₹118.41 and diesel price gone up by 85 paise to ₹102.64 per litre respectively.
In Chennai, the petrol and diesel prices are at ₹108.21 and ₹99.04 per litre (increased by 75 paise and 76 paise respectively). In Kolkata, the price of petrol is ₹113.03 (increased by 84 paise) and diesel is ₹97.82 (increased by 80 paise). In Bengaluru, one litre of petrol will cost ₹108.99 and one litre of diesel will cost ₹92.83
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
In Chennai, the petrol and diesel prices are at ₹108.21 and ₹99.04 per litre (increased by 75 paise and 76 paise respectively). In Kolkata, the price of petrol is ₹113.03 (increased by 84 paise) and diesel is ₹97.82 (increased by 80 paise). In Bengaluru, one litre of petrol will cost ₹108.99 and one litre of diesel will cost ₹92.83
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Rates have been increased across the country and vary from state to state depending upon the incidence of local taxation.
Rates have been increased across the country and vary from state to state depending upon the incidence of local taxation.
This is the 11th increase in prices since the ending of a four-and-half-month long hiatus in rate revision on March 22.
This is the 11th increase in prices since the ending of a four-and-half-month long hiatus in rate revision on March 22.
Petrol and diesel prices hit the freeze button just as electioneering for five states including Uttar Pradesh picked up in early November 2021. The record 137-day freeze ended on March 22 and since then petrol and diesel prices have risen by ₹6.4 per litre each.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Petrol and diesel prices hit the freeze button just as electioneering for five states including Uttar Pradesh picked up in early November 2021. The record 137-day freeze ended on March 22 and since then petrol and diesel prices have risen by ₹6.4 per litre each.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Jet fuel prices on Friday were hiked by 2 per cent - the seventh straight increase this year - to an all-time high, reflecting a surge in global energy prices.
Jet fuel prices on Friday were hiked by 2 per cent - the seventh straight increase this year - to an all-time high, reflecting a surge in global energy prices.
Aviation turbine fuel (ATF) - the fuel that helps aeroplanes fly - was hiked by ₹2,258.54 per kilolitre, or 2 per cent, to ₹1,12,924.83 per kl in the national capital, according to a price notification by state-owned fuel retailers.
Aviation turbine fuel (ATF) - the fuel that helps aeroplanes fly - was hiked by ₹2,258.54 per kilolitre, or 2 per cent, to ₹1,12,924.83 per kl in the national capital, according to a price notification by state-owned fuel retailers.