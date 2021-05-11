Sri Ganganagar district of Rajasthan had the costliest petrol and diesel in the country at ₹102.70 per litre and ₹95.06 a litre respectively. Also in Rajasthan, petrol crossed the ₹100-mark in Jaisalmer ( ₹100.71) and Bikaner ( ₹100.70) while it neared that mark in Barmer ( ₹99.82).

