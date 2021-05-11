Subscribe
Home >News >India >Petrol, diesel prices at highest levels in India. Check latest rates in your city

Petrol, diesel prices at highest levels in India. Check latest rates in your city

FILE PHOTO: A worker holds a nozzle to pump petrol into a vehicle at a fuel station in Mumbai,
3 min read . 12:37 PM IST Staff Writer

If rates continue to raise, Bhopal will be the first state capital to see petrol at 100.

Petrol and diesel prices on Tuesday were hiked for the sixth time this month, propelling prices to cross the 100-a-litre-mark in places from Nanded in Maharashtra to Rewa in Madhya Pradesh to Jaisalmer in Rajasthan.

Petrol price was hiked by 27 paise a litre and diesel by 30 paise per litre, according to a price notification by state-owned fuel retailers.

The increase took petrol and diesel prices to their highest-ever level across the country. In Delhi, petrol now comes for 91.80 per litre and diesel is priced at 82.36.

This was the sixth increase in prices since May 4, when the state-owned oil firms ended an 18-day hiatus in rate revision they observed during assembly elections in states like West Bengal.

The price increase led to petrol rates crossing the 100-mark in more places of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra.

Fuel prices differ from state to state depending on the incidence of local taxes such as VAT and freight charges. Rajasthan levies the highest value-added tax (VAT) on petrol in the country, followed by Madhya Pradesh.

Sri Ganganagar district of Rajasthan had the costliest petrol and diesel in the country at 102.70 per litre and 95.06 a litre respectively. Also in Rajasthan, petrol crossed the 100-mark in Jaisalmer ( 100.71) and Bikaner ( 100.70) while it neared that mark in Barmer ( 99.82).

Petrol in several districts of Madhya Pradesh, including Shahdol ( 102.06), Rewa ( 102.04), Chhindwara ( 101.67) and Balaghat ( 101.98) crossed the physiological mark. It neared that mark in Indore ( 99.90 a litre) and Bhopal ( 99.83).

In Nanded district of Maharashtra, petrol was being sold at 100.30.

In six increases, petrol price has risen by 1.41 per litre and diesel by 1.63.

After raising petrol price by a record 21.58 per litre and diesel by 19.18 since the government raised excise duty to an all-time high in March last year, state-owned fuel retailers, IOC, BPCL and HPCL had reduced petrol price by 67 paise a litre and diesel by 74 paise per litre effected between March 24 and April 15.

Oil companies, who have in recent months resorted to unexplained freeze in rate revision, had hit a pause button after cutting prices marginally on April 15. This coincided with electioneering hitting peak to elect new governments in five states including West Bengal.

No sooner had voting ended, oil companies indicated an impending increase in retail prices in view of firming trends in international oil markets.

They said prices have been on a continuous uptrend since April 27.

Central and state taxes make up for 60 per cent of the retail selling price of petrol and over 54 per cent of diesel. The union government levies 32.90 per litre of excise duty on petrol and 31.80 on diesel.

In Mumbai, the petrol price was hiked to 98.12 a litre on Tuesday from 97.86, while diesel rates were increased to 89.48 from 89.17, the price notification showed.

City Petrol Diesel

Delhi 91.80 82.36

Mumbai 98.12 89.48

Chennai 93.62 87.25

Kolkata 91.92 85.20

