We’ve taken a number of steps to help the poor and middle class. As a result, the average inflation during our tenure has remained lower than during previous governments, FM said.
Amid the concerns regarding growing prices and inflation, the Centre on Saturday announced several economic relief measures including the lowering the excise duty on petrol and diesel, subsidy for gas cylinders etc. in a bid to make life easier for the common man.
While making the announcements today, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said, since prime minister Narendra Modi took office, the government has been devoted to the welfare of the poor. “We’ve taken a number of steps to help the poor and middle class. As a result, the average inflation during our tenure has remained lower than during previous governments."
We’ve taken a number of steps to help the poor and middle class. As a result, the average inflation during our tenure has remained lower than during previous governments, FM Sitharaman said adding, “Even during the pandemic, our government set a paradigm of welfare, especially with PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana. This is now acknowledged and appreciated the world over."
Despite the challenging international situation, we’ve ensured that there are no shortages/scarcity of essential goods. Even a few developed countries couldn’t escape some shortages/disruptions, she also said.
The government announced to reduce the Central excise duty on Petrol by ₹ 8 per litre and on Diesel by ₹ 6 per litre. This will reduce the price of petrol by ₹ 9.5 per litre and of Diesel by ₹ 7 per litre.
“I wish to exhort all state governments, especially the states where the reduction wasn’t done during the last round (November 2021), to also implement a similar cut and give relief to the common man," FM also said
This year, the government will give a subsidy of ₹ 200 per gas cylinder (upto 12 cylinders) to over 9 crore beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana. “This will help our mothers and sisters. This will have a revenue implication of around ₹ 6100 crore a year."
The customs duty on raw materials & intermediaries for plastic products where import dependence is high will also be reduced. This will result in the reduction of cost of final products.
Similarly, we are calibrating customs duty on raw materials & intermediaries for iron & steel to reduce their prices. Import duty on some raw materials of steel will be reduced. Export duty on some steel products will be levied, the FM also announced.
Here is what was announced today:
