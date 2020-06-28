NEW DELHI : After a non-stop fuel price hike for 21 days, state-run oil marketing companies did not revise petrol, diesel rates today. Yesterday, diesel price was hiked by 21 paise a litre while petrol price went up by 25 paise a litre. In these 21 days, the price of petrol has gone up by ₹9.12 a litre while that of diesel has gone by a higher margin of ₹11.01 a litre.

While diesel rates were hiked for the 21st straight day on Saturday, petrol prices have been increased on 20 occasions in three weeks.

After taking an 82-day break from reviewing fuel rates amid the coronavirus pandemic, retailers have been adjusting rates in line with costs from June 7. In Delhi, where the diesel costs more than petrol, both the fuels are now priced above ₹80. While petrol is selling at 19-month high level, diesel is at all-time high level.

Latest petrol, diesel prices in top cities:

New Delhi: Petrol ₹80.38. Diesel ₹80.40

Gurgaon: Petrol ₹78.60. Diesel ₹72.68

Mumbai: Petrol ₹87.16. Diesel ₹78.72

Chennai: Petrol ₹83.62. Diesel ₹77.65

Hyderabad: Petrol ₹83.43. Diesel ₹78.57

Bengaluru: Petrol ₹82.99. Diesel ₹76.46

Rates differ from one city to another and even from one petrol pump to another depending on several factors including value-added tax (VAT) and transportation cost.

Goods transporters have complained that due to the steady increase in petrol and diesel prices, essential products are becoming expensive and their business is also on the verge of stagnation.

To protest against the price hike, the Congress has planned a nationwide protest tomorrow. In a statement, Congress General Secretary K.C. Venugopal said, "After the resounding success of the Shaheedon ko Salaam program yesterday, a national level agitation is being organised by the Congress party on Monday against the unmindful, insensitive and unprecedented hike in the prices of petrol and diesel will be massive and will underline the government's extortionist looting of the common Indian during the Covid-19 crisis."

