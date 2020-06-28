Petrol, diesel price halts today after a 21-day-long run. Check latest rates

To protest against the price hike, the Congress has planned a nationwide protest tomorrow. In a statement, Congress General Secretary K.C. Venugopal said, "After the resounding success of the Shaheedon ko Salaam program yesterday, a national level agitation is being organised by the Congress party on Monday against the unmindful, insensitive and unprecedented hike in the prices of petrol and diesel will be massive and will underline the government's extortionist looting of the common Indian during the Covid-19 crisis."