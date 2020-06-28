NEW DELHI : With diesel price being on a record high in Delhi and petrol on a two-year high, the opposition Congress has planned a nationwide protest tomorrow to protest against the fuel price hike. Since the daily price revision resumed on June 7, petrol price has increased ₹9.12 and diesel rose by ₹11.01 a litre each in Delhi.

"After the resounding success of the Shaheedon ko Salaam program yesterday, a national level agitation is being organised by the Congress party on Monday against the unmindful, insensitive and unprecedented hike in the prices of petrol and diesel will be massive and will underline the government's extortionist looting of the common Indian during the Covid-19 crisis," Congress General Secretary K.C. Venugopal said.

He said through the protest, the party will highlight the heavy burden imposed upon the common people by the anti people policies of the Central government. He said that between June 30-July 4, the party will also conduct massive protests at the block and district level.

The central government had "amassed" huge profits on account of exorbitantly increased central excise duties on petrol and diesel, even as prices of international crude have been at a record low, the Rajya Sabha MP alleged.

Rather than passing on the benefits of the low cost of procurement to the people, the government had deliberately kept the price high by increasing the excise duty, Venugopal said.

The protests by the party will include dharnas on June 29 from 11 am to 12 noon in front of central government offices across the country following social distancing protocols, under the auspices of PCCs and DCCs, he said.

The Congress will also run a social media campaign called "Speak up on Petrol and Diesel Price Hike" to highlight the plight of people.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via