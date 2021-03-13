OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Petrol, diesel price hike temporary, says Dharmendra Pradhan

Amid mounting pressure from all the quarters to reduce taxes on petrol and diesel, Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Saturday said that the increase in fuel prices in India is temporary but gradually they'll be brought down.

The union minister said, "Due to the rise in international fuel prices, India also had to increase fuel prices but it's temporary, gradually they'll be brought down."

He further added that, both Centre and state levy taxes on fuels as they're resources that help in reviving the economy, especially post the COVID-19 pandemic.

Earlier this month, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had said that it is a matter that both states and Centre should discuss because it's not just the Centre that has duties on petroleum price. The states are also charging.

She further clarified: When the Centre draws revenue, 41% of it goes to the state.

As per an ANI report, the Finance Ministry vigorously started to discuss the issue which has created a hole in consumers' pockets.

"The government is discussing as to what extent the taxes could be cut, and that too, without having much stress on either the Centre or the state government. The discussion has been started among the Ministry officials on how to bring the Centre and government on a platform where relief from high fuel prices can be given to the common man," highly placed sources told ANI.

(With inputs from agencies

