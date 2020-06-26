NEW DELHI : For the 20th consecutive day today, diesel price was hiked by 17 paise a litre. Petrol price too has gone up by 21 paise a litre. In the current phase of rate hike, petrol has gone up by ₹8.87 a litre while that of diesel has gone by a higher margin of ₹10.80 a litre.

In Delhi, where the diesel costs more than petrol, both the fuels are now priced above ₹80. While petrol is selling at 19-month high level, diesel is at all-time high level.

Latest petrol, diesel prices in top cities:

New Delhi: Petrol ₹80.13. Diesel ₹80.19

Gurgaon: Petrol ₹78.35. Diesel ₹72.47

Mumbai: Petrol ₹86.91. Diesel ₹78.51

Chennai: Petrol ₹83.37. Diesel ₹77.44

Hyderabad: Petrol ₹83.18. Diesel ₹78.36

Bengaluru: Petrol ₹82.74. Diesel ₹76.25

Rates differ from state to state depending on the incidence of value-added tax (VAT). Fuel rates are increasing as state-run oil-marketing companies (OMCs) are reviving their market margins.

Protests are being held across several parts of the country against the price hike which is linked to last month's hike in excise duty rates.

In the international market, oil prices rose today, extending gains from the previous day on optimism about recovering fuel demand worldwide, despite a surge in coronavirus infections in some U.S. states and indications of a revival in U.S. crude production.

Brent crude futures similarly rose 1.1%, or 47 cents, to $41.52, but were also heading towards a small decline for the week.

(Inputs from agencies)

