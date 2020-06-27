Subscribe
Home >News >India >Petrol, diesel price hiked again today. Check latest rates
Petrol, diesel price hiked again today. Check latest rates

1 min read . 08:53 AM IST Ravi Prakash Kumar

In Delhi, where the diesel costs more than petrol, both the fuels are now priced above 80

For the 21th consecutive day today, diesel price was hiked by 21 paise a litre. Petrol price too has gone up by 25 paise a litre. In the current phase of rate hike, petrol has gone up by 9.12 a litre while that of diesel has gone by a higher margin of 11.01 a litre.

In Delhi, where the diesel costs more than petrol, both the fuels are now priced above 80. While petrol is selling at 19-month high level, diesel is at all-time high level.

Latest petrol, diesel prices in top cities:

New Delhi: Petrol 80.38. Diesel 80.40

Gurgaon: Petrol 78.60. Diesel 72.68

Mumbai: Petrol 87.16. Diesel 78.72

Chennai: Petrol 83.62. Diesel 77.65

Hyderabad: Petrol 83.43. Diesel 78.57

Bengaluru: Petrol 82.99. Diesel 76.46

Rates differ from state to state depending on the incidence of value-added tax (VAT).

Notably, oil marketing companies have been adjusting retail rates in line with costs after an 82-day break from rate revision amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. These firms on June 7 restarted revising prices in line with costs.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper