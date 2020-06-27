Petrol, diesel price hiked again today. Check latest rates

For the 21th consecutive day today, diesel price was hiked by 21 paise a litre. Petrol price too has gone up by 25 paise a litre. In the current phase of rate hike, petrol has gone up by ₹9.12 a litre while that of diesel has gone by a higher margin of ₹11.01 a litre.

In Delhi, where the diesel costs more than petrol, both the fuels are now priced above ₹80. While petrol is selling at 19-month high level, diesel is at all-time high level.

Latest petrol, diesel prices in top cities:

New Delhi: Petrol ₹80.38. Diesel ₹80.40

Gurgaon: Petrol ₹78.60. Diesel ₹72.68

Mumbai: Petrol ₹87.16. Diesel ₹78.72

Chennai: Petrol ₹83.62. Diesel ₹77.65

Hyderabad: Petrol ₹83.43. Diesel ₹78.57

Bengaluru: Petrol ₹82.99. Diesel ₹76.46

Rates differ from state to state depending on the incidence of value-added tax (VAT).

Notably, oil marketing companies have been adjusting retail rates in line with costs after an 82-day break from rate revision amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. These firms on June 7 restarted revising prices in line with costs.