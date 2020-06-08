Petrol and diesel prices were cut by 60 paise each for the second consecutive day today. The price hike comes amidst recovery of fuel demand in India and crude oil rates in the international market. Since March 16, state-run oil marketing companies had chosen not to change fuel rates which were till then being reviewed on a daily basis.

With the reopening of the economy, fuel price revision has restarted. According to a report, oil marketing companies are suffering losses of around ₹4-5 per litre now and retail prices could rise for the next few days. In just two days, rates of both petrol and diesel have gone up by ₹1.20 per litre each.

Latest petrol, diesel prices in top cities:

New Delhi: Petrol ₹72.46. Diesel ₹70.59

Gurgaon: Petrol ₹72.14. Diesel ₹64.10

Mumbai: Petrol ₹79.49. Diesel ₹69.37

Chennai: Petrol ₹76.60. Diesel ₹69.25

Hyderabad: Petrol ₹75.22. Diesel ₹69

Bengaluru: Petrol ₹74.79. Diesel ₹67.11

Although the central government had on May 6 hiked excise duties by ₹10 per litre on petrol and ₹13 per litre on diesel, yet the impact of the increase was not passed on to customers. In April, benchmark Brent crude had slipped below the $20 a barrel mark but has now doubled with the picking up of global demand. Brent is now trading at over $42 a barrel.

Since March 16, prices were increased only when the respective state governments hiked VAT or cess.

Though the government has deregulated petrol and diesel prices, rate changes have been in the past put on hold by public sector oil companies -- Indian Oil Corp (IOC), Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd (HPCL) -- for reasons that appear to be non-commercial.

(Inputs from agencies)

