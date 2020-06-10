Subscribe
Home >News >India >Petrol, diesel price hiked by more than 2 in just 4 days. Today's rates
Petrol pump workers wear protective suit on duty during the nationwide COVID-19 lockdown in New Delhi. (ANI Photo)

Petrol, diesel price hiked by more than 2 in just 4 days. Today's rates

2 min read . 09:01 AM IST Nikhil Agarwal

  • Due to the hike in excise duty on petrol and diesel, oil companies are said to be facing losses
  • The price of petrol and diesel was not changed for more than 80 days during lockdown

NEW DELHI : For the fourth consecutive day today, oil firms hiked the price of petrol and diesel by 40 paise a litre and 45 paise a litre, respectively. After a gap of more than 80 days, fuel rates started seeing a daily revision from last Sunday. During those last four days, the price of petrol has gone up by 2.14 a litre and that of diesel by 2.23 a litre (Delhi rates).

The hike in fuel prices comes amid the reopening of the Indian economy under 'Unlock 1.0' and a recovery in the crude oil market.

Latest petrol, diesel prices in top cities:

New Delhi: Petrol 73.40. Diesel 71.62

Gurgaon: Petrol 72.86. Diesel 64.90

Mumbai: Petrol 80.40. Diesel 70.35

Chennai: Petrol 77.43. Diesel 70.13

Hyderabad: Petrol 76.20. Diesel 70b

Bengaluru: Petrol 75.77. Diesel 68.09

Since March, the central government has hiked excise duty on both the fuels twice. On March 14, hiked excise duty on petrol and diesel was increased by 3 per litre each and on May 6, tax on petrol was increased by 10 per litre and 13 a litre on diesel. However, it did not led to an increase in retail prices as the hike in taxes was offset by a massive fall in crude oil rates.

According to a report, the gap between cost and sale price of petrol and diesel for OMCs had gone up to 4-5 per litre last week, making a price hike imminent. Crude oil rates have almost doubled in a month.

After gaining nearly 1% yesterday, Brent crude oil futures were trading below $41 a barrel in the morning today amid concerns of oversupply in the market. Goldman Sachs has increased its 2020 forecast for Brent to $40.40 a barrel but has clearly warned that prices are likely to pull back in the coming weeks because of demand uncertainty and inventory overhang.

OPEC and its allies have already agreed to extend record cuts of 9.7 million barrels per day (bpd) until the end of July.

