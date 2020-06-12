NEW DELHI : As oil retailers pass on the impact of last month's excise duty hike on consumers, the price of petrol has gone up by ₹3.31 a litre and that of diesel by ₹3.42 a litre in just the last six days. State-run oil firms hiked petrol price by 57 paise a litre and diesel price by 59 paise a litre today.

Fuel rates are now at a four-and-a-half month high in India even as crude oil rates have slumped below the $40 a barrel mark. The current hike in petrol, diesel prices can be attributed to last month's hike in excise duty by a record ₹10 per litre on petrol and ₹13 per litre on diesel. The impact of the hike was not passed on to consumers that time as crude oil prices were at record low levels.

Latest petrol, diesel prices in top cities:

New Delhi: Petrol ₹74.57 Diesel ₹72.81

Gurgaon: Petrol ₹73.75. Diesel ₹65.82

Mumbai: Petrol ₹81.53. Diesel ₹71.48

Chennai: Petrol ₹78.47. Diesel ₹71.14

Hyderabad: Petrol ₹77.41. Diesel ₹71.16

Bengaluru: Petrol ₹76.98. Diesel ₹69.22

Fuel rates in India, which had been on the declining mode before the lockdown began due to a bear phase in the crude oil market, are now at its highest level in the last four and a half months. Since March, the central government has increased excise duty twice on both the fuels. Even most state governments have hiked cess or VAT on their part. As a result, almost 70% of the retail price of petrol and diesel is now nothing but tax.

After a massive slump in April, latest data shows petrol and diesel sales increased by 81.8% and 69.1%, respectively, in May from April as economic activities began to pick up gradually.

In the international market, Brent crude is now headed for its first weekly decline in seven weeks. The international benchmark has so far dropped 12% this week and was trading 3% down at $37.40 a barrel today.

