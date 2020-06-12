Petrol, diesel price hiked by more than 3 in less than a week. Today's rates

Fuel rates in India, which had been on the declining mode before the lockdown began due to a bear phase in the crude oil market, are now at its highest level in the last four and a half months. Since March, the central government has increased excise duty twice on both the fuels. Even most state governments have hiked cess or VAT on their part. As a result, almost 70% of the retail price of petrol and diesel is now nothing but tax.