NEW DELHI : For the 10th consecutive day today, the price of petrol went up by 47 paise a litre and that of diesel by 57 paise a litre. In these 10 days, petrol price has increased by ₹5.45 a litre and diesel price by ₹5.8 a litre (Delhi rates). Fuel prices are now at its highest level since more than a year.

After Brent crude oil rates rebounded from the record lows of around $20 a barrel and the central government hiked excise duties last month, state-run oil marketing companies have been suffering losses of about ₹8 on every litre of petrol and diesel they sell, according to a report. Therefore, the price of petrol and diesel could be hiked further for the next two weeks to cover the shortfall.

Latest petrol, diesel prices in top cities:

New Delhi: Petrol ₹76.73 Diesel ₹75.19

Gurgaon: Petrol ₹75.41. Diesel ₹67.96

Mumbai: Petrol ₹83.62. Diesel ₹73.75

Chennai: Petrol ₹80.37. Diesel ₹73.17

Hyderabad: Petrol ₹79.65. Diesel ₹73.49

Bengaluru: Petrol ₹79.22. Diesel ₹71.49

In Gujarat, fuel rates have gone up by an additional ₹2 a litre each from today after the state government increased VAT to shore up revenues during the Covid lockdown.

In Mumbai, Bus and Car Operators of India President Prasannaatwardhan demanded that the government should find a middle path so that both public transport service providers and commuters can co-exist without undue financial burden on either of them. "These hikes will force operators to pass on the hike to passengers, sending ticket prices through the roof. It will have a cascading effect on overall health of the economy," he said.

The Congress has been demanding that petrol and diesel prices be brought under the ambit of goods and services tax (GST) regime. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said the middle class and the poor are paying for the "gifts crony capitalists get".

