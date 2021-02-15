OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Petrol, diesel price hiked for the 7th day in a row. Check today's prices
People get their two-wheelers filled with petrol at a fuel station. (REUTERS)
People get their two-wheelers filled with petrol at a fuel station. (REUTERS)

Petrol, diesel price hiked for the 7th day in a row. Check today's prices

2 min read . Updated: 15 Feb 2021, 08:55 AM IST Staff Writer

  • Today, petrol prices are increased by 20 to 26 paisa and diesel by around 30 paisa.
  • In Delhi, petrol is priced at 88.99/litre today. Revised petrol prices in Mumbai stands at 95.46/litre

Fuel prices continue to surge across the nation for the 7th consecutive day with petrol prices increasing by 20 to 26 paisa and diesel by around 30 paisa.

In Delhi, petrol is priced at 88.99/litre today, i.e. an increase of 26 paisa, and diesel at 79.35/litre, which increased by 29 paisa.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
India is likely to supply Covid-19 vaccines to Canada soon.

India to supply Covid-19 vaccine to Canada after Trudeau dials PM Modi

1 min read . 09:57 AM IST
Congress workers observe 6-hr bandh against fuel price hike

Odisha: Congress workers observe 6-hr bandh against fuel price hike

1 min read . 10:10 AM IST
A medic worker wearing a PPE kit collects a swab sample of a passenger amid the COVID-19 outbreak at Dadar station in Mumbai on Sunday. (ANI Photo)

Covid-19: India reports 11,649 new cases, 90 deaths in 24 hours; tally at 1,09,16,589

1 min read . 10:02 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates.

PM Modi invites motivational anecdotes for 28 February 'Mann Ki Baat'

1 min read . 09:42 AM IST

Revised petrol prices in Mumbai stands at 95.46, and diesel at 86.34. It is the highest in the four metro cities.

Check the latest rates:

1) Petrol and diesel rates rose to 90.25 per litre and 82.94 per litre in Kolkata.

2) In Chennai, petrol and diesel rates rose to 91.19 per litre and 84.44 per litre.

3) In Bengaluru, petrol and diesel rates rose to 91.97 per litre and 84.12 per litre.

4) In Hyderabad, petrol and diesel rates rose to 92.53 per litre and 86.55 per litre.

TRENDING STORIESSee All

5) In Noida, petrol and diesel rates rose to 87.65 per litre and 79.72 per litre.

6) In Patna, petrol and diesel rates rose to 91.67 per litre and 84.84 per litre.

7) In Lucknow, petrol and diesel rates rose to 87.64 per litre and 79.72 per litre.

8) In Jaipur, petrol and diesel rates rose to 95.51 per litre and 87.76 per litre.

Fuel prices have hit a new high in the country, prompting calls for a cut in excise duty to ease the burden on consumers.

Expectations of strong improvements in demand with the global rollout of a vaccine against the novel coronavirus have also put upward pressure on crude oil prices as per experts, which further pushed the prices for fuel prices.

Fuel prices are generally revised on a daily basis, which varies from state to state depending on local sales tax or VAT, in line with benchmark international prices and foreign exchange rates.


Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout