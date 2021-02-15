Petrol, diesel price hiked for the 7th day in a row. Check today's prices

Fuel prices continue to surge across the nation for the 7th consecutive day with petrol prices increasing by 20 to 26 paisa and diesel by around 30 paisa.

In Delhi, petrol is priced at ₹88.99/litre today, i.e. an increase of 26 paisa, and diesel at ₹79.35/litre, which increased by 29 paisa.

Revised petrol prices in Mumbai stands at 95.46, and diesel at ₹86.34. It is the highest in the four metro cities.

Check the latest rates:

1) Petrol and diesel rates rose to ₹90.25 per litre and ₹82.94 per litre in Kolkata.

2) In Chennai, petrol and diesel rates rose to ₹91.19 per litre and ₹84.44 per litre.

3) In Bengaluru, petrol and diesel rates rose to ₹91.97 per litre and ₹84.12 per litre.

4) In Hyderabad, petrol and diesel rates rose to ₹92.53 per litre and ₹86.55 per litre.

5) In Noida, petrol and diesel rates rose to ₹87.65 per litre and ₹79.72 per litre.

6) In Patna, petrol and diesel rates rose to ₹91.67 per litre and ₹84.84 per litre.

7) In Lucknow, petrol and diesel rates rose to ₹87.64 per litre and ₹79.72 per litre.

8) In Jaipur, petrol and diesel rates rose to ₹95.51 per litre and ₹87.76 per litre.

Fuel prices have hit a new high in the country, prompting calls for a cut in excise duty to ease the burden on consumers.

Expectations of strong improvements in demand with the global rollout of a vaccine against the novel coronavirus have also put upward pressure on crude oil prices as per experts, which further pushed the prices for fuel prices.

Fuel prices are generally revised on a daily basis, which varies from state to state depending on local sales tax or VAT, in line with benchmark international prices and foreign exchange rates.





