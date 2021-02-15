Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Petrol, diesel price hiked for the 7th day in a row. Check today's prices
People get their two-wheelers filled with petrol at a fuel station.

Petrol, diesel price hiked for the 7th day in a row. Check today's prices

2 min read . 08:55 AM IST Staff Writer

  • Today, petrol prices are increased by 20 to 26 paisa and diesel by around 30 paisa.
  • In Delhi, petrol is priced at 88.99/litre today. Revised petrol prices in Mumbai stands at 95.46/litre

Fuel prices continue to surge across the nation for the 7th consecutive day with petrol prices increasing by 20 to 26 paisa and diesel by around 30 paisa.

Fuel prices continue to surge across the nation for the 7th consecutive day with petrol prices increasing by 20 to 26 paisa and diesel by around 30 paisa.

In Delhi, petrol is priced at 88.99/litre today, i.e. an increase of 26 paisa, and diesel at 79.35/litre, which increased by 29 paisa.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

India to supply Covid-19 vaccine to Canada after Trudeau dials PM Modi

1 min read . 09:57 AM IST

Odisha: Congress workers observe 6-hr bandh against fuel price hike

1 min read . 10:10 AM IST

Covid-19: India reports 11,649 new cases, 90 deaths in 24 hours; tally at 1,09,16,589

1 min read . 10:02 AM IST

PM Modi invites motivational anecdotes for 28 February 'Mann Ki Baat'

1 min read . 09:42 AM IST

In Delhi, petrol is priced at 88.99/litre today, i.e. an increase of 26 paisa, and diesel at 79.35/litre, which increased by 29 paisa.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

India to supply Covid-19 vaccine to Canada after Trudeau dials PM Modi

1 min read . 09:57 AM IST

Odisha: Congress workers observe 6-hr bandh against fuel price hike

1 min read . 10:10 AM IST

Covid-19: India reports 11,649 new cases, 90 deaths in 24 hours; tally at 1,09,16,589

1 min read . 10:02 AM IST

PM Modi invites motivational anecdotes for 28 February 'Mann Ki Baat'

1 min read . 09:42 AM IST
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

Revised petrol prices in Mumbai stands at 95.46, and diesel at 86.34. It is the highest in the four metro cities.

Check the latest rates:

1) Petrol and diesel rates rose to 90.25 per litre and 82.94 per litre in Kolkata.

2) In Chennai, petrol and diesel rates rose to 91.19 per litre and 84.44 per litre.

3) In Bengaluru, petrol and diesel rates rose to 91.97 per litre and 84.12 per litre.

4) In Hyderabad, petrol and diesel rates rose to 92.53 per litre and 86.55 per litre.

TRENDING STORIES See All

5) In Noida, petrol and diesel rates rose to 87.65 per litre and 79.72 per litre.

6) In Patna, petrol and diesel rates rose to 91.67 per litre and 84.84 per litre.

7) In Lucknow, petrol and diesel rates rose to 87.64 per litre and 79.72 per litre.

8) In Jaipur, petrol and diesel rates rose to 95.51 per litre and 87.76 per litre.

Fuel prices have hit a new high in the country, prompting calls for a cut in excise duty to ease the burden on consumers.

Expectations of strong improvements in demand with the global rollout of a vaccine against the novel coronavirus have also put upward pressure on crude oil prices as per experts, which further pushed the prices for fuel prices.

Fuel prices are generally revised on a daily basis, which varies from state to state depending on local sales tax or VAT, in line with benchmark international prices and foreign exchange rates.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.