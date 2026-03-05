Petrol, diesel price in your city: Check fuel rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Pune, Lucknow and more cities

Petrol and Diesel Prices on 5 March, 2026: Petrol prices and diesel prices in India remained largely flat on Thursday, 6 March, even as crude prices surged in the global markets amid the US-Iran conflict in the Middle East.
Iran's closure of the Strait of Hormuz has spiked crude oil prices. Brent climbed toward $85 a barrel, after jumping 12% over the first three days of the week.
However, petrol rates and diesel rates in India are till now unaffected. In Delhi, the petrol price today was flat at ₹94.77 per litre, whereas diesel has been standing at ₹87.67 per litre in the national capital, as per price notification by state-run by state-run oil companies.
Petrol and diesel prices are affected by a number of factors. One of them is the price of crude oil, which is a primary driver of fuel rates. This is because crude is the main component of petrol and diesel.
Petrol prices are feared to rise in the upcoming days if the Strait of Hormuz, an arterial route of global oil supply, remains closed in the near future amid the US-Iran war.
The rupee-dollar exchange rate also affects petrol price and diesel price in India as the country relies heavily on fuel imports. Another key factor for fluctuating fuel price is the taxes levied by the centre and states. Different states impose different taxes on fuel prices, making the price fluctuate and vary from region to region.
The cost to ferry petrol and diesel also affect their prices. Another key factor that drives petrol and diesel rates is the demand-supply dynamics. When the demand is more but supply is less, petrol and diesel rates may rise.