Petrol, Diesel Price LIVE Updates: Fuel rates up 90 paise/litre in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kolkata; second hike in day

Petrol, Diesel Price LIVE Updates: Petrol and diesel prices were increased by up to 90 paise per litre on Tuesday across major Indian cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Kolkata, marking the second hike in less than a week amid elevated global crude oil prices. The national capital were revised upwards to ₹98.64 per litre from ₹97.77 earlier, while diesel rates rose to ₹91.58 per litre from ₹90.67.
The latest hike follows the ₹3-per-litre increase announced on Friday, as state-run oil marketing companies (OMCs) continued to adjust retail fuel prices in response to surging global crude benchmarks. The repeated revisions have triggered concerns over inflation and transportation costs, with public reaction and political criticism intensifying across states.
Track city-wise fuel prices, latest updates, and reactions from Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kolkata and other cities here. Stay tuned for Petrol, Diesel Price LIVE Updates.
The hike in petrol and diesel prices comes as international crude oil prices continue to rise sharply due to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East. Brent Crude was trading above USD 111 per barrel on Monday, while WTI crossed USD 107. India imports nearly 85% of its crude oil requirement, making domestic fuel prices highly vulnerable to fluctuations in global oil markets. Concerns over possible disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most crucial oil shipping routes, have further intensified fears of supply shortages, The Hindu reported.
Another major trigger has been the expiry of a US sanctions waiver that had allowed continued trade in Russian seaborne oil. The waiver ended on Saturday following a temporary extension under the administration of Donald Trump.
Thiruvananthapuram witnessed a ₹1.10 increase in fuel prices on Tuesday. Petrol now costs ₹111.71 per litre, while diesel is priced at ₹100.60 per litre.
Fuel prices in Patna increased sharply on Tuesday, with petrol rising by ₹1.10 to ₹110.02 per litre. Diesel is now priced at ₹96.05 per litre in the city.
Lucknow woke up to a 68 paise hike in fuel prices on Tuesday. Petrol now retails at ₹98.40 per litre, while diesel costs ₹91.73 per litre.
Fuel prices in Jaipur were revised upwards by ₹1.71 on Tuesday. Petrol now costs ₹109.32 per litre, while diesel is priced at ₹94.50 per litre.
Hyderabad saw a 99 paise increase in fuel prices on Tuesday. Petrol is now priced at ₹111.88 per litre, while diesel costs ₹99.95 per litre in the city.
Fuel prices in Chandigarh were hiked by 83 paise on Tuesday. Petrol now retails at ₹98.10 per litre, while diesel costs ₹86.09 per litre.
Bhubaneswar witnessed a 52 paise hike in fuel prices on Tuesday. Petrol now costs ₹105.09 per litre, while diesel is priced at ₹96.68 per litre.
Bengaluru saw a 95 paise increase in fuel prices on Tuesday. Petrol now retails at ₹107.12 per litre, while diesel costs ₹95.04 per litre in the city.
Fuel prices in Noida were revised upwards on Tuesday, with petrol rising by ₹1.15 to ₹98.91 per litre and diesel priced at ₹92.21 per litre.
Gurugram woke up to an 82 paise hike in fuel prices on Tuesday. Petrol is now priced at ₹99.29 per litre, while diesel costs ₹91.80 per litre in the city.
Chennai woke up to an 82 paise hike in petrol prices and an 86 paise increase in diesel rates on Tuesday. Petrol is now priced at ₹104.49 per litre, while diesel costs ₹96.11 per litre in the city.
Kolkata recorded the steepest hike in petrol prices among major metros, with rates rising by 96 paise to ₹109.70 per litre. Diesel prices in the city also increased by 94 paise to ₹96.07 per litre.
In Delhi, petrol now retails at ₹98.64 per litre after an 87 paise hike, while diesel prices rose by 91 paise to ₹91.58 per litre on Tuesday amid the latest fuel price revision.
Mumbai saw petrol prices rise by 91 paise to ₹107.59 per litre, while diesel rates increased by 94 paise to ₹94.08 per litre following the latest fuel price hike.
Diesel prices increased by 99 paise per litre and petrol by 99 paise per litre in Telangana while diesel in Telangana hiked to ₹99.95 per litre, and Petrol hiked to ₹111.88 per litre.
Diesel prices were raised by 94 paise per litre and petrol prices by 95 paise per litre in Karnataka on Tuesday. Following the latest hike, diesel now costs ₹95.04 per litre, while petrol is priced at ₹107.12 per litre in the state.
Petrol, Diesel Price LIVE Updates: Petrol and diesel prices were raised by 90 paise per litre on Tuesday, marking the second hike in under a week amid rising global crude oil prices. This follows the ₹3-per-litre increase announced on Friday, as state-run oil marketing companies continued revising fuel rates across major cities. Track Petrol, Diesel Price LIVE Updates here at Mint.
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