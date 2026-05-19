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Petrol, Diesel Price LIVE Updates: Fuel rates up 90 paise/litre in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kolkata; second hike in day

Petrol, Diesel Price LIVE Updates: Petrol and diesel prices were hiked again across major Indian cities on May 20, with rates rising by up to 90 paise per litre. The latest increase has pushed fuel prices higher in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Kolkata. Track Petrol, Diesel Price LIVE Updates.

Tarunya Sanjay
Updated19 May 2026, 10:16:56 AM IST
Fuel price hike LIVE: Petrol, diesel rates up again by 90 paise/litre
Fuel price hike LIVE: Petrol, diesel rates up again by 90 paise/litre

Petrol, Diesel Price LIVE Updates: Petrol and diesel prices were increased by up to 90 paise per litre on Tuesday across major Indian cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Kolkata, marking the second hike in less than a week amid elevated global crude oil prices. The national capital were revised upwards to 98.64 per litre from 97.77 earlier, while diesel rates rose to 91.58 per litre from 90.67.

The latest hike follows the 3-per-litre increase announced on Friday, as state-run oil marketing companies (OMCs) continued to adjust retail fuel prices in response to surging global crude benchmarks. The repeated revisions have triggered concerns over inflation and transportation costs, with public reaction and political criticism intensifying across states.

Track city-wise fuel prices, latest updates, and reactions from Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kolkata and other cities here. Stay tuned for Petrol, Diesel Price LIVE Updates.

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19 May 2026, 10:16:56 AM IST

Petrol, Diesel Price LIVE Updates: What’s driving the surge in fuel prices?

The hike in petrol and diesel prices comes as international crude oil prices continue to rise sharply due to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East. Brent Crude was trading above USD 111 per barrel on Monday, while WTI crossed USD 107. India imports nearly 85% of its crude oil requirement, making domestic fuel prices highly vulnerable to fluctuations in global oil markets. Concerns over possible disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most crucial oil shipping routes, have further intensified fears of supply shortages, The Hindu reported.

Another major trigger has been the expiry of a US sanctions waiver that had allowed continued trade in Russian seaborne oil. The waiver ended on Saturday following a temporary extension under the administration of Donald Trump.

19 May 2026, 10:10:37 AM IST

Petrol, Diesel Price LIVE: Thiruvananthapuram fuel prices rise again

Thiruvananthapuram witnessed a 1.10 increase in fuel prices on Tuesday. Petrol now costs 111.71 per litre, while diesel is priced at 100.60 per litre.

19 May 2026, 10:05:24 AM IST

Petrol, Diesel Price LIVE: Patna fuel prices jump by ₹1.10

Fuel prices in Patna increased sharply on Tuesday, with petrol rising by 1.10 to 110.02 per litre. Diesel is now priced at 96.05 per litre in the city.

19 May 2026, 10:00:17 AM IST

Petrol, Diesel Price LIVE: Lucknow fuel prices rise by 68 paise

Lucknow woke up to a 68 paise hike in fuel prices on Tuesday. Petrol now retails at 98.40 per litre, while diesel costs 91.73 per litre.

19 May 2026, 09:54:42 AM IST

Petrol, Diesel Price LIVE: Jaipur sees steep fuel price hike

Fuel prices in Jaipur were revised upwards by 1.71 on Tuesday. Petrol now costs 109.32 per litre, while diesel is priced at 94.50 per litre.

19 May 2026, 09:51:17 AM IST

Petrol, Diesel Price LIVE: Hyderabad petrol crosses ₹111/litre

Hyderabad saw a 99 paise increase in fuel prices on Tuesday. Petrol is now priced at 111.88 per litre, while diesel costs 99.95 per litre in the city.

19 May 2026, 09:45:41 AM IST

Petrol, Diesel Price LIVE: Chandigarh fuel rates rise again

Fuel prices in Chandigarh were hiked by 83 paise on Tuesday. Petrol now retails at 98.10 per litre, while diesel costs 86.09 per litre.

19 May 2026, 09:40:52 AM IST

Petrol, Diesel Price LIVE: Bhubaneswar fuel prices revised upwards

Bhubaneswar witnessed a 52 paise hike in fuel prices on Tuesday. Petrol now costs 105.09 per litre, while diesel is priced at 96.68 per litre.

19 May 2026, 09:34:47 AM IST

Petrol, Diesel Price LIVE: Bengaluru fuel prices hiked by 95 paise

Bengaluru saw a 95 paise increase in fuel prices on Tuesday. Petrol now retails at 107.12 per litre, while diesel costs 95.04 per litre in the city.

19 May 2026, 09:29:35 AM IST

Petrol, Diesel Price LIVE: Noida sees sharp fuel price hike

Fuel prices in Noida were revised upwards on Tuesday, with petrol rising by 1.15 to 98.91 per litre and diesel priced at 92.21 per litre.

19 May 2026, 09:25:57 AM IST

Petrol, Diesel Price LIVE: Gurugram fuel prices rise again

Gurugram woke up to an 82 paise hike in fuel prices on Tuesday. Petrol is now priced at 99.29 per litre, while diesel costs 91.80 per litre in the city.

19 May 2026, 09:21:31 AM IST

Petrol, Diesel Price LIVE: Chennai sees fresh fuel price hike

Chennai woke up to an 82 paise hike in petrol prices and an 86 paise increase in diesel rates on Tuesday. Petrol is now priced at 104.49 per litre, while diesel costs 96.11 per litre in the city.

19 May 2026, 09:17:01 AM IST

Petrol, Diesel Price LIVE: Kolkata sees steepest petrol price hike among metros

Kolkata recorded the steepest hike in petrol prices among major metros, with rates rising by 96 paise to 109.70 per litre. Diesel prices in the city also increased by 94 paise to 96.07 per litre.

19 May 2026, 09:10:08 AM IST

Petrol, Diesel Price LIVE: Delhi fuel prices hiked; petrol nears ₹99/litre

In Delhi, petrol now retails at 98.64 per litre after an 87 paise hike, while diesel prices rose by 91 paise to 91.58 per litre on Tuesday amid the latest fuel price revision.

19 May 2026, 09:06:11 AM IST

Petrol, Diesel Price LIVE: Mumbai fuel prices rise again; petrol at ₹107.59/litre

Mumbai saw petrol prices rise by 91 paise to 107.59 per litre, while diesel rates increased by 94 paise to 94.08 per litre following the latest fuel price hike.

19 May 2026, 09:00:14 AM IST

Petrol, Diesel Price LIVE: Telangana fuel rates nears ₹112/litre after fresh price hike

Diesel prices increased by 99 paise per litre and petrol by 99 paise per litre in Telangana while diesel in Telangana hiked to 99.95 per litre, and Petrol hiked to 111.88 per litre.

19 May 2026, 08:55:16 AM IST

Petrol, Diesel Price LIVE: Karnataka fuel rates hiked by up to 95 paise/litre

Diesel prices were raised by 94 paise per litre and petrol prices by 95 paise per litre in Karnataka on Tuesday. Following the latest hike, diesel now costs 95.04 per litre, while petrol is priced at 107.12 per litre in the state.

19 May 2026, 08:48:39 AM IST

Petrol, Diesel Price LIVE: Fuel rates hiked again by 90 paise/litre

Petrol, Diesel Price LIVE Updates: Petrol and diesel prices were raised by 90 paise per litre on Tuesday, marking the second hike in under a week amid rising global crude oil prices. This follows the 3-per-litre increase announced on Friday, as state-run oil marketing companies continued revising fuel rates across major cities. Track Petrol, Diesel Price LIVE Updates here at Mint.

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HomeNewsIndiaPetrol, Diesel Price LIVE Updates: Fuel rates up 90 paise/litre in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kolkata; second hike in day
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HomeNewsIndiaPetrol, Diesel Price LIVE Updates: Fuel rates up 90 paise/litre in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kolkata; second hike in day

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