Petrol, Diesel Price LIVE Updates: Fuel rates up 90 paise/litre in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kolkata; second hike in day

Petrol, Diesel Price LIVE Updates: Petrol and diesel prices were increased by up to 90 paise per litre on Tuesday across major Indian cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Kolkata, marking the second hike in less than a week amid elevated global crude oil prices. The national capital were revised upwards to ₹98.64 per litre from ₹97.77 earlier, while diesel rates rose to ₹91.58 per litre from ₹90.67.

The latest hike follows the ₹3-per-litre increase announced on Friday, as state-run oil marketing companies (OMCs) continued to adjust retail fuel prices in response to surging global crude benchmarks. The repeated revisions have triggered concerns over inflation and transportation costs, with public reaction and political criticism intensifying across states.

Track city-wise fuel prices, latest updates, and reactions from Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kolkata and other cities here. Stay tuned for Petrol, Diesel Price LIVE Updates.