A worker pastes a notice that reads 'No Mask No Petrol' at a petrol pump after authorities made it mandatory for the people to wear mask while stepping out of their homes, during ongoing COVID-19 lockdown, in Kolkata. (PTI)
Petrol, diesel price: No cut for a month due to slump in sales during lockdown

2 min read . Updated: 15 Apr 2020, 08:57 AM IST Nikhil Agarwal

  • Petrol and diesel prices have been left uncut for the last 30 days
  • Fuel demand is unlikely to improve during lockdown 2.0 which began from today

NEW DELHI : With the extension of the coronavirus lockdown by another three weeks to May 3, the demand for petrol and diesel is unlikely to recover in India. Faced with inventory losses, state-run fuel retailers have left petrol and diesel prices unchanged for 30 days in a row even as crude oil futures were trading below the $30 a barrel mark today.

On the contrary, states like Maharashtra, Karnataka and West Bengal, saw a price hike of Re 1 to 1.5 a litre due to a hike in VAT by the state governments from April 1. The central government had also raised excise duty on the two auto fuels by 3 a litre each but the resultant hike in prices was absorbed by falling crude oil rates.

State-run fuel retailers, which control most of the petrol pumps in India, have been struggling with a slump in fuel demand even before the nationwide lockdown began. According to market reports, demand for fuel has now fallen by as much as 70% as most industries and transport services are shut and vehicular traffic is limited to either essential or emergency services.

At several districts, petrol pump owners have been directed to not sell fuel to those not wearing masks while in other places only essential services are being allowed to fuel their vehicles.

In Delhi, a litre of petrol is priced at 69.59 per litre and diesel at 62.29 per litre today. In Mumbai, petrol is selling at 76.31 per litre and diesel at 66.21 per litre. In Chennai, a litre of petrol will cost 72.28 per litre whereas diesel is now priced at 65.71 per litre.

In Bengaluru, petrol is now selling at 73.55 and diesel at 65.96. In Hyderabad, petrol pumps are charging 73.97 for petrol and 67.82 for diesel. If you are in Gurgaon, you will have to shell out 70.21 for petrol and 62.08 for diesel. In Kolkata, petrol pumps are charging 73.30 for petrol and 65.62 for diesel.

In the international oil market, Brent futures fell 6.7% yesterday over worries that the quantum of production cut would not be sufficient enough to offset plunging fuel demand due to the coronavirus pandemic. Brent was trading 38 cents, or 1.3% up, at $29.98 a barrel today.

