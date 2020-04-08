Petrol, diesel price: No rate cut today as demand falls over 50%

NEW DELHI : For the 23rd consecutive day today, state-run fuel retailers left the basic selling price of petrol and diesel unchanged in India. Barring Mumbai, Bengaluru and Kolkata, where the state governments have hiked VAT, fuel rates have been unchanged since March 16.

With demand for fuel dropping drastically during the 21-day nationwide lockdown that might be extended beyond April 14, oil refiners are now planning to export refined fuels to keep their refineries running and cut down on inventory losses.

According to market reports, while the demand for diesel has fallen by 40%, the demand for petrol has more than halved due to the lockdown.

Both BPCL and HPCL have said their diesel and petrol sales have fallen by over 55% during the lockdown. Market leader IOC is yet to release the data.

India's fuel consumption is expected to recover over the next 10-15 days as recent steps by the government, including movement of trucks to carry non-essential items will push up demand, R. Ramachandran, head of refineries at BPCL, said.

At several places, petrol pump owners have been specifically asked by the local administration to not give fuel to anyone not engaged in essential services.

In Delhi, a litre of petrol is priced at ₹69.59 per litre and diesel at ₹62.29 per litre today. In Mumbai, petrol is selling at ₹76.31 per litre and diesel at ₹66.21 per litre. In Chennai, a litre of petrol will cost ₹72.28 per litre whereas diesel is now priced at ₹65.71 per litre. In Bengaluru, petrol is now selling at ₹73.55 and diesel at ₹65.96. In Hyderabad, petrol pumps are charging ₹73.97 for petrol and ₹67.82 for diesel. If you are in Gurgaon, you will have to shell out ₹70.21 for petrol and ₹62.08 for diesel. In Kolkata, petrol pumps are charging ₹73.30 for petrol and ₹65.62 for diesel.

Worldwide oil demand has dropped by as much as 30% this year, coinciding with moves by Saudi Arabia and Russia to flood markets with extra supply after a previous output deal fell apart.

Brent crude oil, down about 50% from year highs, was trading around $33 barrel.

(Inputs from agencies)