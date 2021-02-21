The hike in fuel prices in the country remain unchanged after 12 days of daily spikes in price. Petrol and diesel prices have witnessed record spikes since the deregulation of fuel prices. The price of petrol in Mumbai has been stable at ₹97 for a litre. Price of diesel remains at ₹88 for a litre.

Few states have even crossed the ₹100 mark for premium petrol due to higher VAT in those states.

In Delhi, petrol continues to be priced at ₹90.58 per litre. Diesel in the national capital has been priced at ₹80.97 per litre.

After the price hike in petrol and diesel on Saturday, price of petrol stayed at ₹93.61 per litre in Bengaluru. Diesel is priced at ₹85.84.

In Chennai, petrol is priced at ₹92.59 per litre while diesel is priced at ₹85.98 per litre.

In Pune, petrol is priced at ₹96.64 per litre and diesel is priced at ₹86.38 per litre.

In Kolkata, petrol is priced at ₹91.78 whereas diesel is selling at ₹84.56.

The latest hike in prices can be attributed to an increased cost of crude oil in the global market. India imports 85% of its fuel from other countries, making it highly dependent on dominant oil producers.

Brent oil was priced at $65 a barrel this week. The energy crisis in United States’ Texas state took out almost 40% of the nation's crude production which resulted in a imbalance in supply. Extreme temperature drops in the state led to surge in power usage which eventually outgrew the supply and damaged critical infrastructure.

