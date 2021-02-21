Petrol, diesel price remain stable after 12 days of daily hikes. Check latest prices1 min read . 05:07 PM IST
Few states have even crossed the ₹100 mark for premium petrol due to higher VAT
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Few states have even crossed the ₹100 mark for premium petrol due to higher VAT
The hike in fuel prices in the country remain unchanged after 12 days of daily spikes in price. Petrol and diesel prices have witnessed record spikes since the deregulation of fuel prices. The price of petrol in Mumbai has been stable at ₹97 for a litre. Price of diesel remains at ₹88 for a litre.
The hike in fuel prices in the country remain unchanged after 12 days of daily spikes in price. Petrol and diesel prices have witnessed record spikes since the deregulation of fuel prices. The price of petrol in Mumbai has been stable at ₹97 for a litre. Price of diesel remains at ₹88 for a litre.
Few states have even crossed the ₹100 mark for premium petrol due to higher VAT in those states.
Few states have even crossed the ₹100 mark for premium petrol due to higher VAT in those states.
In Delhi, petrol continues to be priced at ₹90.58 per litre. Diesel in the national capital has been priced at ₹80.97 per litre.
After the price hike in petrol and diesel on Saturday, price of petrol stayed at ₹93.61 per litre in Bengaluru. Diesel is priced at ₹85.84.
In Chennai, petrol is priced at ₹92.59 per litre while diesel is priced at ₹85.98 per litre.
In Pune, petrol is priced at ₹96.64 per litre and diesel is priced at ₹86.38 per litre.
In Kolkata, petrol is priced at ₹91.78 whereas diesel is selling at ₹84.56.
The latest hike in prices can be attributed to an increased cost of crude oil in the global market. India imports 85% of its fuel from other countries, making it highly dependent on dominant oil producers.
Brent oil was priced at $65 a barrel this week. The energy crisis in United States’ Texas state took out almost 40% of the nation's crude production which resulted in a imbalance in supply. Extreme temperature drops in the state led to surge in power usage which eventually outgrew the supply and damaged critical infrastructure.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.