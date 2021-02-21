Subscribe
Home >News >India >Petrol, diesel price remain stable after 12 days of daily hikes. Check latest prices
India imports 85% of its fuel from other countries, making it highly dependent on dominant oil producers. (ANI Photo)

Petrol, diesel price remain stable after 12 days of daily hikes. Check latest prices

1 min read . 05:07 PM IST Staff Writer

Few states have even crossed the 100 mark for premium petrol due to higher VAT

The hike in fuel prices in the country remain unchanged after 12 days of daily spikes in price. Petrol and diesel prices have witnessed record spikes since the deregulation of fuel prices. The price of petrol in Mumbai has been stable at 97 for a litre. Price of diesel remains at 88 for a litre.

Few states have even crossed the 100 mark for premium petrol due to higher VAT in those states.

In Delhi, petrol continues to be priced at 90.58 per litre. Diesel in the national capital has been priced at 80.97 per litre.

After the price hike in petrol and diesel on Saturday, price of petrol stayed at 93.61 per litre in Bengaluru. Diesel is priced at 85.84.

In Chennai, petrol is priced at 92.59 per litre while diesel is priced at 85.98 per litre.

In Pune, petrol is priced at 96.64 per litre and diesel is priced at 86.38 per litre.

In Kolkata, petrol is priced at 91.78 whereas diesel is selling at 84.56.

The latest hike in prices can be attributed to an increased cost of crude oil in the global market. India imports 85% of its fuel from other countries, making it highly dependent on dominant oil producers.

Brent oil was priced at $65 a barrel this week. The energy crisis in United States’ Texas state took out almost 40% of the nation's crude production which resulted in a imbalance in supply. Extreme temperature drops in the state led to surge in power usage which eventually outgrew the supply and damaged critical infrastructure.

