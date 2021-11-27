Petrol, diesel price remains unchanged today: Check latest rates in your city

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
As of today, the price of petrol in Delhi stands at ₹103.97 per litre while that of diesel is at ₹86.67 per litre.
In Mumbai, cost of one litre of petrol is ₹109.98 per litre and diesel rates stand at ₹94.14 per litre.
For more than three weeks, fuel prices in the India has remained constant. The prices of petrol and diesel were last revised in the country on November 4 when the Centre had slashed the excises duties on them and following that, several states also cut Value Added Tax (Vat).
The Centre had reduced the excise duty on petrol by ₹5 per litre and diesel by ₹10 per litre.
As of today, i.e. 27 November, the price of petrol in Delhi stands at ₹103.97 per litre while that of diesel is at ₹86.67 per litre. In Mumbai, cost of one litre of petrol is ₹109.98 per litre and diesel rates stand at ₹94.14 per litre.
