Petrol, diesel price remains unchanged today: Check latest rates in your city

For more than three weeks, fuel prices in the India has remained constant. The prices of petrol and diesel were last revised in the country on November 4 when the Centre had slashed the excises duties on them and following that, several states also cut Value Added Tax (Vat). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Centre had reduced the excise duty on petrol by ₹5 per litre and diesel by ₹10 per litre.

As of today, i.e. 27 November, the price of petrol in Delhi stands at ₹103.97 per litre while that of diesel is at ₹86.67 per litre. In Mumbai, cost of one litre of petrol is ₹109.98 per litre and diesel rates stand at ₹94.14 per litre.

Latest petrol and diesel prices in your city:

Chennai

Petrol - ₹101.40 per litre

Diesel - ₹91.43 per litre

Petrol - ₹104.67 per litre

Diesel - ₹89.79 per litre

Hyderabad

Petrol - ₹108.20 per litre

Diesel - ₹94.62 per litre

Bengaluru

Petrol - ₹100.58 per litre

Diesel - ₹85.01 per litre

Lucknow

Petrol - ₹95.28 per litre

Diesel - ₹86.80 per litre

Thiruvananthapuram

Petrol - ₹106.36 per litre

Diesel - ₹93.47 per litre

