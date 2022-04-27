Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / News / India /  Petrol, diesel price stays steady for 21 days in row; Check latest fuel prices here

Petrol, diesel price stays steady for 21 days in row; Check latest fuel prices here

Both petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged compared to the previous day.
2 min read . 07:05 AM IST Livemint

  • Petrol is available between 105 to nearly 121 a litre in metro cities and state capitals in India. Among these cities, petrol is the costliest in Mumbai.

Fuel prices in India continue to be stable even on Wednesday. Major metro cities continued to sell petrol at a three-digit price, while diesel prices stayed above 100 mark in cities like Mumbai, Chennai, Bhubaneswar, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Patna, and Trivandrum.

Both petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged compared to the previous day.

On April 27, a litre of petrol was sold at 105.41 in the national capital, while diesel was priced at 96.67 a litre. Meanwhile, in Kolkata - petrol was available at 115.12 a litre and diesel at 99.83 a litre.

In the financial hub, Mumbai, petrol was sold at 120.51 per piece and diesel at 104.77 per litre. Petrol was at 110.85 a litre in Chennai, on the other hand, diesel stood at 100.94 per litre in the same city.

Petrol is available between 105 to nearly 121 a litre in metro cities and state capitals in India. Among these cities, petrol is the costliest in Mumbai.

Petrol prices have remained unchanged for the 21st day in a row by the oil marketing companies (OMCs). The last hike was made on April 6, when OMCs raised prices by 10 per litre through their 14 price hikes across major cities.

Notably, among major cities, diesel prices varied from 90 to nearly 106 a litre. As per Good Returns daily data, diesel was costliest in Hyderabad at 105.49 a litre among metro cities, while it was lowest at 90.83 a litre in Chandigarh.

Companies like Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL), and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) revise petrol and diesel prices across India daily since June 2016 as fuel prices have been linked with international prices and foreign exchange rates.

Fuel prices are decided based on the international prices, excise duty, state value-added taxes (VAT), and other charges.

