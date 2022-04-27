This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Petrol is available between ₹105 to nearly ₹121 a litre in metro cities and state capitals in India. Among these cities, petrol is the costliest in Mumbai.
Fuel prices in India continue to be stable even on Wednesday. Major metro cities continued to sell petrol at a three-digit price, while diesel prices stayed above ₹100 mark in cities like Mumbai, Chennai, Bhubaneswar, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Patna, and Trivandrum.
Both petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged compared to the previous day.
On April 27, a litre of petrol was sold at ₹105.41 in the national capital, while diesel was priced at ₹96.67 a litre. Meanwhile, in Kolkata - petrol was available at ₹115.12 a litre and diesel at ₹99.83 a litre.
In the financial hub, Mumbai, petrol was sold at ₹120.51 per piece and diesel at ₹104.77 per litre. Petrol was at ₹110.85 a litre in Chennai, on the other hand, diesel stood at ₹100.94 per litre in the same city.
Petrol is available between ₹105 to nearly ₹121 a litre in metro cities and state capitals in India. Among these cities, petrol is the costliest in Mumbai.
Petrol prices have remained unchanged for the 21st day in a row by the oil marketing companies (OMCs). The last hike was made on April 6, when OMCs raised prices by ₹10 per litre through their 14 price hikes across major cities.
Notably, among major cities, diesel prices varied from ₹90 to nearly ₹106 a litre. As per Good Returns daily data, diesel was costliest in Hyderabad at ₹105.49 a litre among metro cities, while it was lowest at ₹90.83 a litre in Chandigarh.
Companies like Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL), and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) revise petrol and diesel prices across India daily since June 2016 as fuel prices have been linked with international prices and foreign exchange rates.
