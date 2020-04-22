Petrol pumps are open during lockdown. (PTI)
Petrol, diesel price to increase in Assam following a hike in VAT

1 min read . Updated: 22 Apr 2020, 12:42 PM IST ANI

  • Value Added Tax in Assam for diesel will be 23.66 paise in the rupee or 17.45 per litre, whichever is higher
  • VAT for petrol and other motor spirits will be 32.66 paise in the rupee or 22.63 per litre, whichever is higher

GUWAHATI : The Assam government has increased the Value Added Tax (VAT) on diesel, petrol and other motor spirits.

"Value Added Tax in Assam for diesel will be 23.66 paise in the rupee or 17.45 per litre, whichever is higher. VAT for petrol and other motor spirits will be 32.66 paise in the rupee or 22.63 per litre, whichever is higher, with effect from April 22," Assam Government said in a Gazette notification on Tuesday.

The Assam Value Added Tax Act, 2003 was amended to effect this change in the taxation rate.

