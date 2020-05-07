NEW DELHI : When the central government raised excise duty on petrol and diesel by ₹10-13 per litre yesterday, state-run oil marketing companies did not increase retail selling prices and chose to offset it against the fall in crude oil rates. However, rates of the two automobile fuels have still went up during the lockdown as at least 15 state governments have so far hiked VAT or value added tax on petrol and diesel .

Oil marketing companies have not changed their base price of the two fuels after March 16 due as Brent crude oil rates went down to a two-decade low level due to a slump in global demand following lockdowns in several countries.

Across cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru, Noida, Gurgaon and Chandigarh, the price of petrol and diesel went up during lockdown, which began on March 25, as the respective state governments imposed VAT hikes to shore up falling revenues.

States where the price of petrol and diesel have gone up are: Delhi, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, West Bengal, Tripura, Goa, Rajasthan, Meghalaya, Assam, Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh and Haryana. Besides, the union territory of Chandigarh has also hiked VAT.

An analysis of the price break-up of petrol and diesel price shows that taxes like excise duties, custom duties and VAT comprises 70% of the price.

The cash-strapped Delhi government hiked the price of diesel by a steep ₹7.10 per litre and that of petrol by ₹1.67 a litre this month. Tamil Nadu government's VAT hike led to a retail price hike of ₹3.25 per litre of petrol and ₹2.50 per litre of diesel.

The Haryana government also hiked tax by Re 1 per litre on petrol and ₹1.1 per litre on diesel to support revenues. In Uttar Pradesh, petrol now cost ₹2 more for a litre and diesel Re 1.

Other states like Maharashtra, Karnataka and West Bengal had hiked VAT from April 1.

In Delhi, the base price of petrol is only ₹17.96 while the retail price is ₹71.26 after taking into account excise duty, dealer commission, VAT, freight charges, etc. Similarly, for diesel the base price is just ₹18.49 but consumers are charged ₹69.39.

Share Via