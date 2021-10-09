Diesel rates too touched a record high of ₹92.47 in Delhi and crossed the ₹100-a-litre mark in Mumbai. It currently costs ₹100.29 a litre in Mumbai.
Petrol has become costlier at ₹104.52 in Kolkata whereas diesel is being sold at ₹95.58. Meanwhile, in Tamil Nadu's capital city Chennai, petrol price has been hiked to ₹101.27 and diesel is being retailed at ₹96.93.
Prices differ from state to state depending on the incidence of local taxes.
Shedding its modest price change policy, state-owned fuel retailers have since Wednesday started passing on the larger incidence of cost to consumers. For three days in a row, petrol price has been hiked by 30 paise a litre and diesel by 35 paise - the biggest rally in rates.
This is because the international benchmark Brent crude has soared to over USD 82 per barrel after the decision by OPEC not to increase output more than 0.4 million barrels per day, fuel rates are being increased by a larger proportion.