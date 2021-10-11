Petrol and diesel prices were hiked across the country for the seventh consecutive day on Monday.

Prices of petrol and diesel rise by ₹0.30 (at ₹104.44/litre) and ₹0.35 (at ₹93.17/litre) respectively in Delhi today.

In Mumbai, petrol is priced at ₹110.41/litre (up by ₹0.29) and diesel costs ₹101.03/litre (up by ₹0.37) today.

Petrol has become costlier at ₹105.09 in Kolkata whereas diesel is being sold at ₹96.28. Meanwhile, in Tamil Nadu's capital city Chennai, petrol price has been hiked to ₹101.79 and diesel is being retailed at ₹97.59.

In Karnataka's capital city Bengaluru, petrol price has increased to ₹108.08 while diesel is being sold at ₹98.89 per litre

Prices differ from state to state depending on the incidence of local taxes.

For seven days in a row, the price of petrol has been hiked by 30 paise a litre and diesel by 35 paise, the biggest rally in rates.

This is because the international benchmark Brent crude has soared to over 82 per barrel after the decision by OPEC not to increase output more than 0.4 million barrels per day, fuel rates are being increased by a larger proportion.

A month ago, Brent was around USD 72 per barrel.

Being a net importer of oil, India prices petrol and diesel at rates equivalent to international prices.

The surge in international oil prices ended a three-week hiatus in rates on September 28 for petrol and September 24 for diesel.

Prior to the July/August price cuts, the petrol price was increased by ₹11.44 a litre between May 4 and July 17. Diesel rate had gone up by ₹9.14 during this period.

