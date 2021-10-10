The price of petrol in Delhi rose to its highest-ever level of ₹104.14 a litre and ₹110.12 per litre in Mumbai, the notification showed.
In Mumbai, diesel now comes for ₹100.66 a litre; while in Delhi, it costs ₹92.82.
Prices differ from state to state depending on the incidence of local taxes.
Petrol has become costlier at ₹104.80 in Kolkata whereas diesel is being sold at ₹95.93. Meanwhile, in Tamil Nadu's capital city Chennai, petrol price has been hiked to ₹101.53 and diesel is being retailed at ₹97.26.
Shedding the modest price change policy, state-owned fuel retailers have since Wednesday started passing on the larger incidence of cost to consumers. For four days in a row, the price of petrol has been hiked by 30 paise a litre and diesel by 35 paise, the biggest rally in rates.
This is because the international benchmark Brent crude has soared to over USD 82 per barrel after the decision by OPEC not to increase output more than 0.4 million barrels per day, fuel rates are being increased by a larger proportion.