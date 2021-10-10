Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Petrol, diesel price today: Fuel prices hiked for sixth day in a row, petrol crosses 110 mark in Mumbai

Petrol, diesel price today: Fuel prices hiked for sixth day in a row, petrol crosses 110 mark in Mumbai

The price of petrol in Delhi rose to its highest-ever level of 104.14 a litre and 110.12 per litre in Mumbai, the notification showed
07:56 AM IST Livemint

  • Petrol, diesel price today: The sixth straight day of price hike pushed fuel rates to a new record high

Petrol price was hiked by 30 paise per litre and diesel by 35 paise a litre, according to a price notification of state-owned fuel retailers.

The sixth straight day of price hike pushed fuel rates to a new record high.

The price of petrol in Delhi rose to its highest-ever level of 104.14 a litre and 110.12 per litre in Mumbai, the notification showed.

In Mumbai, diesel now comes for 100.66 a litre; while in Delhi, it costs 92.82.

Prices differ from state to state depending on the incidence of local taxes.

Petrol has become costlier at  104.80 in Kolkata whereas diesel is being sold at  95.93. Meanwhile, in Tamil Nadu's capital city Chennai, petrol price has been hiked to  101.53 and diesel is being retailed at  97.26.

Shedding the modest price change policy, state-owned fuel retailers have since Wednesday started passing on the larger incidence of cost to consumers. For four days in a row, the price of petrol has been hiked by 30 paise a litre and diesel by 35 paise, the biggest rally in rates.

This is because the international benchmark Brent crude has soared to over USD 82 per barrel after the decision by OPEC not to increase output more than 0.4 million barrels per day, fuel rates are being increased by a larger proportion.

A month ago, Brent was around USD 72 per barrel.

Being a net importer of oil, India prices petrol and diesel at rates equivalent to international prices.

The surge in international oil prices ended a three-week hiatus in rates on September 28 for petrol and September 24 for diesel.

Since then, diesel rates have gone up by 3.85 paise per litre and petrol price has increased by 2.65.

Prior to the July/August price cuts, the petrol price was increased by 11.44 a litre between May 4 and July 17. Diesel rate had gone up by 9.14 during this period.

