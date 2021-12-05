Petrol, diesel price today: Fuel rates remain unchanged. Check latest fuel rates

You can also check the latest rates of petrol and diesel through SMS. Indian Oil customers can check the latest rates by sending the code of RSP Space Petrol Pump to 9224992249 and BPCL customers by sending RSP to the number 9223112222. At the same time, customers of HPCL can know the price by writing HPPrice and sending it to the number 9222201122.

